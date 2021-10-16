Peralta College Board Unanimously Extends Chancellor Jannett Jackson’s Contract

OAKLAND, Calif. (October 15, 2021) – The Board of Trustees of the Peralta Community College District (PCCD) today voted unanimously in special session to extend the contract of Dr. Jannett Jackson as Interim Chancellor of the District for two years.

“The Board took this action to continue the positive momentum and direction enabled by Chancellor Jackson’s leadership,” said Dr. Cynthia Napoli-Abella Reiss, President of the Board of Trustees of Peralta Community College District. “Chancellor Jackson has demonstrated a fervent commitment to students, staff, and faculty; and the Board understands and values how critical leadership stability is in remaining steadfast on our course of action.”

The Board renewed Interim Chancellor Dr. Jannett Jackson’s contract until December 2023.

“Chancellor Jackson is the right person at the right time for this job. She brings decades of administrative experience to Peralta and has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to the well-being of students, staff, and faculty- and really our entire community,” added Dr. Nicky Gonzalez Yuen, Vice President of the Board. “She has worked to build a culture of inclusion, respect and accountability across the District.”

“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to lead this district,” said Chancellor Dr. Jannett Jackson. “I am humbled that the Board of Trustees has demonstrated their trust and support of my actions as the senior leader, and I look forward to continuing to work with some amazing colleagues. Peralta and its colleges have great promise and potential to make an even greater positive impact on the lives of our students and our community.”

Chancellor Jackson is an experienced CEO having served as the esteemed Chancellor of the Chabot-Los Positas Community College District from 2013 to 2018 when she retired, and previously served as Interim President of Skyline Community College in San Bruno in 2019-2020 prior to her appointment as PCCD Interim Chancellor in April of 2021.

Chancellor Jackson first joined the PCCD District via College of Alameda in 2004 serving as Vice President of Instruction. In 2010 she was promoted to President of the College and she served as President with distinction through 2013, when she left to become Chancellor at the neighboring Chabot-Los Positas Community College District.

Chancellor Jackson was hired by PCCD in April because she knows the community so well and has proven experience as both an educator and chief executive officer, Dr. Napoli-Abella Reiss said at the time of her hiring, adding that Dr. Jackson’s would “help Peralta continue the good progress we’ve made over the past year, on both our finances and our accreditation.”

