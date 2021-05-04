OUSD Superintendent: I Hear Your Frustration, Pain, and Anger About Our Criminal Justice System
I Hear Your Frustration, Pain, and Anger About our Criminal Justice System, and I Feel It, too.
Dear OUSD Community,
As you know, we’ve had a lot going on in the District. But like you, I have also been focused on the disturbing news from across the country.
Once again in the news are the names of many Black and Latino men and boys mistreated or killed by police. Daunte Wright, Caron Nazario, and Adam Toledo to name a few. At the same time, the trial of former police officer, Derek Chauvin, for the murder of George Floyd is coming to a conclusion.
The fact is that in our country, the legacy of white supremacy remains deeply embedded in the criminal justice system. I hear your frustration, pain, and anger, and I feel it, too. We must always speak truth to power, but we must do it without hurting each other or our community. So, as we face more of these situations in the future, and as the murder trial of Derek Chauvin ends, I implore all of us to find constructive ways to make our voices heard. Be loud in protest, but be peaceful in action.
We must remain vigilant in demanding the power structure in this country provide equal justice for all, regardless of color, religion or any other factor.
Here are some resources to help you support your student(s) deal with the pain and frustration from these all-too-common abuses of people of color by police.
Caring School Community Responding to Tragedy (TK-8 guidance)
Restorative Conversations Self Checklist
Framework for responding to disturbing events
Mood Meter
Courageous Conversations Interactive Compass Slide
LiberateEd_SEL Resources for Supporting the AAPI Community
Learning for Justice Resource on Race, Racism, and Police Violence
As Amnesty International said, “No one should have to live in fear of those sworn to protect them.” I hope there is justice for George Floyd, Adam Toledo, Daunte Wright, Lt. Nazario, and the countless others who have been harmed by the police. We must work towards a more just and fair society in which all of our children can grow up receiving the same benefit of the doubt in the eyes of the law, and none of us have to worry about our safety when we leave the home because we might come in contact with police.
In community,
Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell
Superintendent
