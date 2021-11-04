OUSD Superintendent Expresses Condolences After Death of Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
On Wednesday morning, November 3, Alameda County Supervisor, Wilma Chan was struck and killed by a car while walking her dog. This is a statement from OUSD Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell on the loss of Ms. Chan.
“This is devastating news for all of us in Oakland Unified School District. Supervisor Wilma Chan was a woman of action, a champion for students and education in Oakland throughout her decades-long career in public service. She was a pioneer in getting school districts to work with the county health department to improve outcomes for students and families, with proven results. She was also a fierce advocate for early childhood education. Supervisor Chan was always focused on positive outcomes for all of her constituents, all residents of Oakland and her entire district both in the county and at the state level. Thank you, Supervisor Chan, for everything that you have done. We will keep your spirit alive as we move forward doing the work of the district in support of the young people of Oakland. We send our deepest condolences to Ms. Chan’s family, friends, colleagues and all the people whose lives she helped improve.”
About the Oakland Unified School District
In California’s most diverse city, Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) is dedicated to creating a learning environment where “Every Student Thrives!” More than half of our students speak a non-English language at home. And each of our 80 schools is staffed with talented individuals uniting around a common set of values: Students First, Equity, Excellence, Integrity, Cultural Responsiveness and Joy. We are committed to preparing all students for college, career and community success.
To learn more about OUSD’s Full Service Community District focused on academic achievement while serving the whole child in safe schools, please visit OUSD.org and follow us @OUSDnews.
