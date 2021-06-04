OUSD Schools To Host Additional Pop-Up Vaccination Clinics

Dear Oakland Unified Community,

We are excited to announce that our schools are serving as Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics over the next couple weeks, starting with one at Urban Promise Academy which happened yesterday. These clinics are being held at our schools to ensure students, staff and families have easy access to the Covid vaccine. Here are the next two clinics.

West Oakland Middle School - 6/5, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Register here: https://tinyurl.com/WOMSvax Oakland High School - 6/10, 1-4 p.m. - To make an appointment, call 510-735-3222

There is another round of Pop-Up Clinics planned for the week of June 14 at Madison Park Academy (6/17), Roosevelt Middle School (6/18), and Castlemont High School (6/19). We will release more information about those clinics in the coming days.

OUSD is encouraging all eligible members of our community to get vaccinated. Please do it to protect yourself, your loved ones and our community.

You can visit https://familycentral.ousd.org/health for updates. Students must have consent, but do not need to be accompanied to the clinics by a parent or guardian.

Thank you.

