OUSD Oakland Girls To Be In Soroptimist International’s “Steps to Success” On Saturday

Oakland Girls To Take Part in Soroptimist International’s “Steps to Success” on Saturday; Program Includes Tribute to Vice President Kamala Harris

Oakland – 50 Oakland school girls will take part in Soroptimist International of Oakland’s 16th Annual “Steps to Success” on Saturday, April 17, and receive a special gift in tribute to Oakland’s own Vice President, Kamala Harris. The event is a mentoring and creativity program to help East Oakland girls discover their unique path to follow to find success in life and reach their dreams. The girls from Horace Mann Elementary School and Madison Park Academy Primary school will join the virtual event on Saturday morning, and receive mentoring from Soroptimist members. They’ll also receive art instruction with the supplies shown, creating a picture of Vice President Harris.

Together, the group will “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes,” helping the girls envision their futures, inspired by the life of Vice President Harris, who was born in Oakland. Each girl will also receive a new pair of the VP’s favorite Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers to walk forward proudly on their own path, taking “Steps to Success.” Students and adults pictured to the right are from a previous “Steps to Success” event.

About Soroptimist International

Soroptimist International, a global service organization committed to improving the lives of women and girls, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Soroptimist was founded in 1921 in Oakland, California. Today, Soroptimist International is the world’s largest volunteer service organization for women, with nearly 100,000 club members in 130 countries. Soroptimist International of Oakland is the Founder Club. SI Oakland’s Shoe Project started 15 years ago with club members pooling funds to buy one classroom of Oakland elementary schoolgirls much-needed shoes. It has grown into a critical mentoring project at an important time in the lives of Oakland schoolgirls. Check out the Shoe Project video at http://www.SoroptimistOakland.org/Shoe-Project.html. We extend appreciation to Madison Park Academy Primary and Horace Mann Elementary for their partnership.

About the Oakland Unified School District

In California’s most diverse city, Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) is dedicated to creating a learning environment where “Every Student Thrives!” More than half of our students speak a non-English language at home. And each of our 81 schools is staffed with talented individuals uniting around a common set of values: Students First, Equity, Excellence, Integrity, Cultural Responsiveness and Joy. We are committed to preparing all students for college, career and community success. To learn more about OUSD’s Full Service Community District focused on academic achievement while serving the whole child in safe schools, please visit OUSD.org and follow us @OUSDnews.