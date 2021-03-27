OUSD, Oakland Athletic League Schools Begin Games In Delayed Football Season, Saturday

OUSD and Oakland Athletic League Schools Begin Games in Delayed Football Season on Saturday

Oakland – More than six months after the traditional start of the annual football season in the Oakland Athletic League (OAL), four high schools are facing off on the field on Saturday, March 27. Skyline High School will host McClymonds High School in both junior varsity and varsity games, and Oakland Technical High School is hosting Castlemont High School in a varsity contest. This day has been a long time in coming, as the athletes have been eager to return to the field since last fall, and finally got the chance to start working out and preparing for the season last month.

“We are excited that our student athletes are getting back to the sports they love,” said OAL Commissioner Franky Navarro. “We have all the necessary COVID precautions in place, and our teams are ready to take to the field. It’s an abbreviated season, with four varsity teams here in Oakland playing only each other and no non-league games. They want to play, and so we are happy to make that happen for them.”

The OAL and OUSD are allowing media to attend the games, and capture the action in photos and video. Any media personnel wishing to attend must fill out this form prior to attending the game: OAL 2020-21 Media Credential Form. They must also be ready to take a three question health screening prior to entering the field at both schools. And of course, masks and proper social distancing are required on school property.

WHAT: Oakland Athletic League Football Games Begin

WHEN: 3:00 p.m., JV at Skyline; 6:00 p.m., Varsity at Skyline and Oakland Tech

WHERE: Skyline High – 12250 Skyline Blvd; Oakland Tech – 4351 Broadway

