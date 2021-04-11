https://youtu.be/JU6yYi12hoo

On Mike Florio, Rusty Hardin Deshaun Watson Consentual Sex, And Massage Therapists As Prostitutes. And here I will introduce you to the pathbreaking work of TCU Professor Vanessa Bouche.

Mike Florio, the founder, friend (we know each other) and pundit on Pro Football Talk, seems to be taking the media strategy of trying to try Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson in the court of social media, and find him guilty of something.

For example from this post on PFT, Florio takes Houston Massage Therapist Jasmine Brooks words from a TV appearance but fails to use the words she typed and put on her Instagram account. Words in black and white on my Zennie62 YouTube channel and Oakland News Now blog.

She wrote:

“..do not know any of the victims personally, nor was the correspondence a shared conversation between a victim and myself. I am unsure how my text to a friend got taken out of context, sent around, and used for this situation. Buzbee is playing a very dirty game and manipulating words to work in favor of his clients. This deceptive use of my unrelated conversation does not change the fact that I haven’t had a bad experience with Deshaun Watson. In my three years of working with him he has always been a professional. My reasons for ending our professional relationship were simply due to my personal preference of not liking to work behind other therapists – as many of us don’t. Additionally, I have other work and clients that took priority over my shared treatment of Watson, and thought it best his other therapists take over.”

Florio’s trying to say she’s lying – and that effort points to my claim that Florio’s trying to make Watson look bad. In this, Florio misses several facts pointing to a bigger issue.

One is that Houston is a place where hundreds of massage parlors were found to be operating as places for prostitution – a major sex trafficking objective. Two is that Texas Christian University Professor Vanessa Bouche has done path breaking work focusing on Houston, and found that there were 292 IMBs or illegal message businesses active in Houston in 2017. Then, in 2020, she told Dallas Magazine that because of COVID-19 restrictions in Texas, the massage businesses could not be open, so they may have went underground to apartments and other venues. All of her work and comments are more than relevant to the Watson / Buzbee matter.

Moreover, all of this points back to the Houston Texans. If the Texans were found to have known about this problem and were helping Watson get to these IMBs, they could be in even larger trouble. The question would be what did they know and who else on the team did they help get to IMBs?

Stay tuned.

