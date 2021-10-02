https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dt75kg-3uQA



Oakland News Now – Oath Keepers In NYPD? Mayor De Blasio Launches Investigation – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Mayor Bill De Blasio has launched an investigation to root out right-wing Oath Keepers from the NYPD. Ana Kasparian and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/theyoungturks/live

Read more HERE: https://ift.tt/3F4NvMe

“New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said it will scrutinize NYPD ranks following a WNYC/Gothamist investigation of online records that appears to tie several New York law enforcement officers and public officials—including at least two active members of the NYPD—to a far-right, anti-government militia.

The mayor’s investigation comes after an anonymous hacker released what it claims are emails and membership data from the Oath Keepers, an extremist militia group that had a notable presence at the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Eighteen people affiliated with the group have so far been charged with conspiracy related to that event.

The hacked membership records were sent to a transparency nonprofit group called Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets), which shares leaked data with journalists and researchers. The records posted on the internet Monday do not make clear if the members listed are currently active in the militia.”*

***

The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET.

Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT’s independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join

SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks

FACEBOOK: ☞ https://ift.tt/1g3myXP

TWITTER: ☞ http://www.twitter.com/TheYoungTurks

INSTAGRAM: ☞ https://ift.tt/2OJ9oYu

TWITCH: ☞ https://ift.tt/2OHZ9UB

👕 Merch: http://shoptyt.com

❤ Donate: http://www.tyt.com/go

🔗 Website: https://www.tyt.com

📱App: http://www.tyt.com/app

📬 Newsletters: https://ift.tt/3eR5SWE

If you want to watch more videos from TYT, consider subscribing to other channels in our network:

The Damage Report ▶ https://www.youtube.com/thedamagereport

TYT Sports ▶ https://www.youtube.com/tytsports

The Conversation ▶ https://www.youtube.com/tytconversation

Rebel HQ ▶ https://www.youtube.com/rebelhq

TYT Investigates ▶ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwNJt9PYyN1uyw2XhNIQMMA

#TYT #TheYoungTurks #BreakingNews

210930__TB01DeBlasio

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

RSS Error: WP HTTP Error: cURL error 60: SSL: no alternative certificate subject name matches target host name 'oaklandnewsonline.com'

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month October 2021 (39) September 2021 (1111) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18)