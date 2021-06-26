Oakland Wildfires: Councilmembers Thao, Kalb, Taylor With Fire Department Staff
Oakland, California – Council President Pro Tempore Sheng Thao, who represents District 4 on the Oakland City Council, joined the Oakland Fire Department, Joe DeVries, Sue Piper from the Oakland Fire Safe Council, and Councilmembers Dan Kalb and Loren Taylor to discuss the upcoming wildfire season and the range of actions the city is taking to promote community safety and mitigate the use and impact of illegal fireworks as we approach the Fourth of July and what is expected to be another long fire season.
“Wildfires don’t pay attention to district, city, or regional boundaries which is why I worked to pass legislation creating an inner departmental wildfire prevention task force that has been working across departments and with local and regional partners to better address the serious risk of wildfire prevention” explained Sheng Thao, “Many of you were here when the 1991 Tunnel fire erupted in the Oakland Hills, and it is important that everyone realize climate change induced drought and heat could result in a wildfire far worse than the Tunnel Fire, and one that spreads much faster. It is essential that we do everything we can as a city to protect our high wildfire risk areas in the hills.”
“The combination of extremely dry vegetation and the ongoing unlawful use of illegal fireworks in Oakland and neighboring cities is a serious concern for the Oakland Fire Department, residents, and our partner agencies in the region,” said Oakland Fire Chief Reginald Freeman. “Fireworks are illegal in Oakland, and the life safety risks and fire danger associated with using them are significant. We encourage all residents and visitors to think of the safety of themselves and our community when enjoying the Independence Day holiday. Your actions can save lives.”
In anticipation of an uptick in the use of fireworks in the coming weeks,
The Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division will activate the Emergency Operations Center on July 4 to monitor citywide activity and emergency incidents.
In an effort to get illegal fireworks out of residential neighbors and prevent wildfires, the Oakland Fire Department has set up safe collection barrels at the following fire stations.
Station 1: 1603 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Station 3: 1445 14th Street
Station 4: 1235 International Boulevard
Station 5: 934 34th Street
Station 18: 5008 Bancroft Avenue
Station 20: 1401 98th Avenue
The collection sites are for residents that want to surrender unused fireworks and also for OPD to drop off confiscated fireworks.
