https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qW-fp25ef0



ONN – Oakland Vigil & Protest for Daunte Wright & Adam Toledo 4/16/2021 – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

This was a live feed of the the vigil and march held for Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright in Oakland, CA on 4/16/2021. Due to technical difficulties, a portion (about 50 minutes) of the feed is not available.

I would like to note that although OPD used a method called “controlled disbursement”, this action required the OPD to kettle the protestors. This was a very tense moment at the end, as no protestors have ANY reason to trust cops when they have them kettled and the constant threat of chemical weapons and arrest are being repeated on a loud speaker. There were a number of VERY aggressive cops, clearly looking for a fight.

While filming, I was harassed by an activist at one point (accusing me of filming activists faces) and later targeted by one OPD officer repeatedly trying to aim his light into my camera.

Mainstream media was at the staging and vigil of the protest. Most accompanied by security. None followed the protest that I know of. I only saw Independent media and freelancers filming the protest.

Although it is not my intention to out protestors in any of my videos, there are circumstances that protestors place themselves on the front lines, knowing they will be the faces broadcast to the world. In the case of the Oakland protest, there are a group of white protestors that moved to the front for the confrontations with the OPD, for the specific purpose of protecting their comrades of color and to also let the world see, this is what it has come to.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.