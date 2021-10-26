Oakland Schools OUSD News: COVID Update: Upcoming Vote on Student Vaccine Requirement

COVID Update: Upcoming Vote on Student Vaccine Requirement, Parts of District Lag in Vaccinations, Flu Shots, etc. OUSD News • about 10 hours ago • Monday, Oct 25 at 8:41 PM • Oakland Unified School District, Media

Monday, October 25, 2021

Dear Oakland Unified Community,

As we head into Halloween this weekend, then November and the rest of the holiday season, we want to appreciate all of you for everything you are doing to keep our community safe by masking up every day, staying home when you have symptoms, and most importantly, getting vaccinated to protect yourselves, your loved ones, and our entire community. Together, we will move past the pandemic. If you still haven’t gotten vaccinated, please remember that there are many opportunities to get your COVID-19 vaccine at schools and other sites across the city in the coming weeks and months. You can find vaccine clinic date and location details here: ousd.org/vaccine.

OUSD Student Vaccine Requirement



On September 22, 2021, the Board of Education approved a resolution that requires all students, ages 12 and up, to be vaccinated and directed the Superintendent to return in October with an implementation policy. At this Wednesday evening’s Board meeting, the Directors will be voting on the proposed policy. Some of the key choices for the Board to make are when and how the requirement to be fully vaccinated should be enforced. There are three options:

Starting January 1, 2022, all students must be vaccinated to attend school in person (or take part in any other in-person school activity) unless they are exempted. Starting January 1, 2022, all students must be vaccinated to take part in all extracurricular activities such as sports, prom, walking the stage at graduation, etc. Unvaccinated students would still be allowed to attend classes in person. The vaccine requirement for students will be enforced at the start of the 2022-23 school year beginning in August 2022 – just like the state requirement – and all students must be vaccinated to attend school in person (or take part in any other in-person school activity) at that time unless they are exempted.

The Directors will debate among these three options, and we will update you on the choice they make after the meeting.

Student Vaccination Rates Remain Lower in Some Parts of District



County and citywide data show vaccination rates for students are higher in some parts of the District than in others. Overall, we estimate that about 60% of our students ages 12+ are partially or fully vaccinated, based on state data from mid-October. We are currently reaching out to each family with a student who is at least 12 years old, whose vaccination status could not be confirmed by the state, so we can share information about where they can get vaccinated, and to update our records about students’ vaccination statuses. We are grateful for the Board’s leadership in recognizing the importance of a districtwide requirement to ensure a high standard of safety across all of our school sites, which can be achieved when we are able to get a strong majority of our students fully vaccinated in every one of our schools.

Students 5-11 years old are still not eligible for the vaccine. However, approval for students 5-11 for the Pfizer vaccine is expected in November and we have been working with the state, county, and city to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine at our elementary and middle schools starting next month, with a focus on our highest priority zip codes. The current Board resolution requiring students to be fully vaccinated does not apply to this age group.

Staff Update on COVID Vaccinations



Some excellent news to report is that OUSD staff is now 90% vaccinated, which is a significant improvement over when the staff vaccine requirement took effect in September. Back then, 90% of teachers were vaccinated, but the number was lower among the rest of our staff, which brought the overall number down to about 82% districtwide. Now, teachers are even more impressive at 94% vaccinated. We appreciate and applaud all of our staff who have gotten the vaccine, and we encourage all others to do the same.

COVID Vaccine and the Flu Shot



It’s also important to remember that as the days grow shorter, the temperatures cool, and the skies (hopefully) bring lots of rain to our parched region, it’s cold and flu season, when influenza spreads more easily. Remember that the flu can be dangerous. So, not only should everyone who is eligible get the COVID vaccine, but everyone should get their flu shot, as well.

The CDC is recommending the flu shot for everyone six months old and older, with few exceptions. Flu immunity comes from the vaccine and from catching the flu. Because so many people were wearing masks and socially distancing during last year’s flu season, far fewer people caught the flu last year and have the subsequent natural immunity, so experts say this year’s flu season could be rough.

Experts say just like the COVID vaccines, the flu vaccine keeps people from catching the flu (an estimated 7.5 million cases prevented in 2019-20). Also like the COVID vaccine, when people catch the flu, the vaccine keeps most people from getting seriously ill or dying. The vaccine is especially helpful for people with chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes. Pregnant women and children also benefit greatly from the flu shot. To get a flu shot, please visit your local pharmacy or healthcare provider, as the county is largely focusing on providing access to the COVID-19 vaccine this fall. Flu shots through Shoo The Flu will likely not be available at our school sites this year, as they have been in years past.

Expanded Testing for OUSD Students



This month, we have begun bi-weekly testing at all of our secondary schools and Pooled Testing at 12 elementary schools. Pooled testing is when we test multiple people in a single classroom in one collective test. That way, the lab processes just one PCR test for 25 or more people, and if it comes up negative, then we know that everyone in that pool is COVID-free. If one group test comes back positive, then testers go back and test each student individually to confirm who is COVID positive. We have already seen positive results from this method, which caught an individual COVID case from an entire classroom. This is a cost-effective and efficient model that we plan to use widely in our elementary schools while still ensuring that we are meeting our testing policy requirements and providing easy access to testing for all students in our district.

Testing is optional for all students, unless they are in Modified Quarantine, in which case it is required to continue to attend school in person. Weekly testing is required for all unvaccinated staff.

Halloween and COVID Safety



Public health experts say that despite the need to remain vigilant about COVID, children can enjoy trick or treating on Halloween this coming Sunday. The CDC is recommending against gathering in large groups, but they say that as long as people remain spread apart and wear their masks under or as part of their Halloween costumes, that going door to door for treats will be a safe activity. Being vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself in all circumstances.

We hope you have a fun and safe week ahead. Please share your masked Halloween photos with us!

Dewey Students and the Golden State Warriors Advocate for Vaccines



Lastly, the chorus of people calling for everyone to get vaccinated is growing louder. Now, to that expanding list of vaccine advocates, you can add students at Dewey Academy and members of the Golden State Warriors. Here are two videos that will give you an important perspective on the vaccines, how much they affected the people getting them, and why you should get vaccinated.





As you often hear from us, the health and well-being of our students, staff, and families is our top priority. This is why you hear us saying so often that we need to get everyone vaccinated for COVID. Public health experts and doctors tell us that it’s the best way to protect all of us from the disease, and it will allow us as a community to move on from the pandemic. If you have yet to do so, please get vaccinated as soon as you can.

In community,

Mara Larsen-Fleming John Sasaki

Director, Health & Wellness Director, Communications

