Oakland Schools: OUSD 2021 Classified School Employees Of The Year

In Lead Up to Announcement of 2021 Alameda County Classified School Employees of the Year, OUSD Announces District’s 2021 Classified School Employees of the Year

Oakland – They are the glue that holds together Oakland Unified School District and ensures that our schools run smoothly. They are Paraprofessionals and staff from Clerical and Administrative Services, Transportation Services, Food and Nutrition Services, Custodial and Maintenance Services, Security Services, Health and Student Services, Technical Services, and Skilled Trades. OUSD is proud to share the 2021 Classified School Employees of the Year in these nine different categories, after they were announced at a recent Board of Education meeting. They are all people who have devoted years, and in some cases, decades, to supporting the students of Oakland.

The winners in the nine categories are:

• Paraprofessional – Tanya Beck, Coliseum College Prep Academy

• Clerical and Administrative Services – Michelle Ortiz, Garfield Elementary

• Transportation Services – Solomon Hutalla, Warehouse Distribution

• Food and Nutrition Services – Nakheu Saephanh, Central Kitchen

• Custodial and Maintenance Services – Gregory Houchins, La Escuelita

• Security Services – Melvin Phillips, Fremont High School

• Health and Student Services – Munera Mohsin, Office of Equity

• Technical Services – Dan Augustine, Central Office

• Skilled Trades – Robert Strong, Jr., Buildings and Grounds

“I am so happy to celebrate these remarkable District employees,” said Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell. “Our schools can’t operate and support our students without our classified staff working as hard as they do in the classrooms, the front offices, around the campuses, at the warehouse, in other District facilities, and in the central office. I congratulate Ms. Beck, Ms. Ortiz, Mr. Hutalla, Ms. Saephanh, Mr. Houchins, Mr. Phillips, Ms. Mohsin, Mr. Augustine and Mr. Strong, and I thank each one of them for their dedicated service to our students.”

You can see more about our 2021 Classified School Employees of the Year below, including descriptions of each of them and their impact from their coworkers. All of them were automatically entered into the running for 2021 Alameda County Classified School Employees of the Year, and the winners at that level will be announced in the coming days.

