Oakland Schools: OUSD 2021 Classified School Employees Of The Year

In Lead Up to Announcement of 2021 Alameda County Classified School Employees of the Year, OUSD Announces District’s 2021 Classified School Employees of the Year

Oakland – They are the glue that holds together Oakland Unified School District and ensures that our schools run smoothly. They are Paraprofessionals and staff from Clerical and Administrative Services, Transportation Services, Food and Nutrition Services, Custodial and Maintenance Services, Security Services, Health and Student Services, Technical Services, and Skilled Trades. OUSD is proud to share the 2021 Classified School Employees of the Year in these nine different categories, after they were announced at a recent Board of Education meeting. They are all people who have devoted years, and in some cases, decades, to supporting the students of Oakland.

The winners in the nine categories are:

• Paraprofessional – Tanya Beck, Coliseum College Prep Academy

• Clerical and Administrative Services – Michelle Ortiz, Garfield Elementary

• Transportation Services – Solomon Hutalla, Warehouse Distribution

• Food and Nutrition Services – Nakheu Saephanh, Central Kitchen

• Custodial and Maintenance Services – Gregory Houchins, La Escuelita

• Security Services – Melvin Phillips, Fremont High School

• Health and Student Services – Munera Mohsin, Office of Equity

• Technical Services – Dan Augustine, Central Office

• Skilled Trades – Robert Strong, Jr., Buildings and Grounds

“I am so happy to celebrate these remarkable District employees,” said Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell. “Our schools can’t operate and support our students without our classified staff working as hard as they do in the classrooms, the front offices, around the campuses, at the warehouse, in other District facilities, and in the central office. I congratulate Ms. Beck, Ms. Ortiz, Mr. Hutalla, Ms. Saephanh, Mr. Houchins, Mr. Phillips, Ms. Mohsin, Mr. Augustine and Mr. Strong, and I thank each one of them for their dedicated service to our students.”

You can see more about our 2021 Classified School Employees of the Year below, including descriptions of each of them and their impact from their coworkers. All of them were automatically entered into the running for 2021 Alameda County Classified School Employees of the Year, and the winners at that level will be announced in the coming days.

Post based on press release from Oakland Unified School District to Zennie62Media

LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month May 2021 (169) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (6)