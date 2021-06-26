Oakland Schools News: OUSD Adding Three New Electric School Buses To Fleet

OUSD To Help Clean Oakland’s Air By Adding Three New Electric School Buses to Fleet, in Partnership with Zum, Through Major Clean Mobility Options Grant

Oakland – Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) is taking an important step with its student transportation partner, Zum, to contribute to a greener environment in Oakland. The two organizations have been awarded a $450,000 grant to purchase three new electric school buses to serve Oakland students by the Clean Mobility Options (CMO) Voucher Pilot Program. The project is part of California Climate Investments (CCI), a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy, and improve public health and the environment — with a focus on disadvantaged communities.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant with Zum so we can transition our buses to electric,” said Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell. “Many Oakland residents suffer from respiratory issues including asthma, often caused by vehicle emissions and other airborne pollutants. We will do everything we can to help clean the air that our students and families breathe, and the greening of our buses is a huge win for the District and for everyone who lives in Oakland.”

The Zum fleet currently takes 1,500 OUSD special education students to and from school every day, running nearly one million miles per school year. Electrifying all of the buses within the fleet will reduce carbon emissions by 1,200 tonnes per year, which are otherwise emitted by diesel buses.

“We are proud to partner with the Oakland Unified School District to provide modern, safe and reliable transportation for students. This grant from CMO will support our work with the district to drive sustainable change for the community,” said Vivek Garg, co-founder and chief operating officer at Zum. “At Zum, we’re reimagining student transportation. This is a meaningful step to advancing the use of clean technology, which is healthier for both the environment and the communities we serve.”

The California Air Resources Board awarded a total of $20 million in Clean Mobility Vouchers across the state as part of the CMO pilot to support the implementation of mobility projects like bike-sharing and scooter-sharing, zero-emission carsharing, carpooling and vanpooling, innovative transit services and ride-on-demand services.

Post based on press release to Zennie62Media from Oakland Unified School District.



LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media. Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month June 2021 (382) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (6)