Oakland Schools News: OEA & OUSD Reach Tentative Agreement On 21-22 School Year Calendar
Oakland – The Oakland Education Association and Oakland Unified School District have reached a tentative agreement on the calendar for the 2021-22 school year with a start date of August 9, 2021. A joint letter about the agreement is here:
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Oakland Schools News: OEA & OUSD Reach Tentative Agreement On 21-22 School Year Calendar
- Rusty Hardin, Deshaun Watson Lawyer, Asserts Client’s Innocence In Statement After Filing Response
- WhereDoWeGoOakland Is An Oakland Success By Derrick Soo
- Texans QB Deshaun Watson Answer To 22 Tony Buzbee Lawsuits Details Lies, Money Grab
- 2021 NFL First Round Mock Draft By Dave Squires
- WhereDoWeGoOakland Is A Success By Derrick Soo
- First Flight of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter: Live from Mission Control
- LIVE: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team — 4/19/21
- WHITE HOUSE LIVE CAM – Washington D.C. | USA | earthTV®
- USS Oakland (LCS-24) Commissioning Ceremony
- Capolow Talks Oakland, The Bay Area, Having His Own Strain, Signing To Cinematic
- USS Oakland (LCS 24) Joins the Fleet
- Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo Protest – Oakland 4/16
- Oakland A’s 2021 Final Out and Win Celebration VS Detroit Tigers 4/17/21
- Oakland Pre-K Through 6th Grade Classes Set to Reopen Monday
- Port of Oakland Drone Flight 4K
- Resurrection Oakland Church | April 18, 2021. 10am
- 2021 NFL Mock Draft V3 Livestream By Zennie62Media For April 18th
- Katy Perry Backs That Ass Up To Shocked Luke Bryan On American Idol
- The Clifton Street Regulars Jazz Band Playing Today, Sunday, Oakland Rockridge