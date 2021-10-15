Oakland Schools Leroy Gaines: OUSD Announces Arrival of New Network 4 Superintendent

OUSD Announces Arrival of New Network 4 Superintendent, Former Elementary School Principal, Leroy Gaines



Oakland – Oakland Unified School District, which is divided into five K-12 school networks, including three for elementary schools, now has a new Network 4 Superintendent, and he is very familiar to many in the District because of his nine years as principal of Acorn Woodland Elementary. Leroy Gaines joined the District as Network Superintendent this semester, and he oversees 17 K-5 and K-8 schools including Allendale, Glenview, La Escuelita, Markham and Sequoia.

Gaines started teaching in 2002. He joined Teach For America immediately after graduating from Bowdoin College in Maine, and began teaching in San Jose’s Alum Rock District. He taught 3rd through 5th grades there for 5 years, and then went to Columbia’s Teachers College where he earned a Masters Degree in Education Leadership. He became Academic Dean at LPS High School in Richmond, then joined the New Leaders program and became Principal of Acorn Woodland in 2010. He left OUSD briefly to become the Executive Director of New Leaders, and later the Director of New Leaders Alumni Impact. Gaines takes over ​for LaResha Martin, who went to the West Contra Costa School District.

“It feels great to be back in OUSD and I’m humbled to return as a Network Superintendent,” said Gaines. “In order for Oakland, as a whole, to recover and thrive, we need our schools to be successful. To me, successful schools are safe, inclusive spaces where students become excellent readers and critical thinkers. I look forward to ensuring all students have the tools they need to reach those goals.”



Gaines is Afro-Latino. His mother is from Honduras (Garifuna), his father is from Boston, and he grew up in Western Massachusetts. He was recognized by Our Family Coalition for his leadership implementing the Welcoming Schools curriculum at Acorn Woodland and was featured in the book Breakthrough Principals. Gaines recently received the Distinguished Educator Award from Bowdoin College.

“We are excited to have Mr. Gaines back in OUSD, and know he is in the perfect spot as Network Superintendent to use the skills and knowledge he gained at Acorn Woodland and throughout his career and education to support all the schools in Network 4,” said Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell. “The Network Superintendent position is critical in OUSD, as it gives site leaders immediate access to District leadership for guidance and support with any issues and challenges that might arise at schools, and support with academics and curricular programming. Please join me in welcoming Mr. Gaines to the District and Network 4.”

To learn more about Leroy Gaines, please read this article from the Bowdoin College Magazine.

