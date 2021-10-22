Oakland Redistricting Commission Announces Additional Commission Meetings and Workshops

15-member Oakland Redistricting Commission tasked with setting new district boundaries for the City Council and School Board

Oakland, CA — Oakland’s inaugural, community-led Redistricting Commission announced additional Commission meeting dates through early December 2021. The Commission meetings are as follows with all meetings starting at 5:00 pm; public testimony on the draft district maps will begin at 6:00 pm.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 (anticipated map adoption, subject to change)

The Redistricting Commission also announced seven virtual workshops where the public can learn more about the redistricting process in an informal setting, ask questions and engage with Commissioners. The workshops are scheduled for:

At its meeting on October 13, 2021, the Redistricting Commissioners voted to prioritize review and consideration of Draft Map B and Draft Map D. All draft map proposals can be found on the Commission’s website. The public is also encouraged to submit draft map proposals using an online mapping tool.

The Oakland Redistricting Commission is responsible for approving the final map for new City Council and School Board of Directors district boundaries. Commissioners have a December 31, 2021 deadline to complete their work.

To stay informed of Oakland’s redistricting process, visit: www.oaklandca.gov/redistricting and select the ‘Provide Input’ icon at the top of the page.

