ONN – Oakland Police Possibly To Arrest Me For Protest- By Derrick Soo – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Welcome back everybody, Derrick Soo, your 2022 Oakland Mayoral Candidate, live right now from “Where Do We Go Oakland” at the top of 64th Avenue and Buena Ventura. Well just got my official citation right there whoops right there and OPD has threatened to come back tomorrow and arrest me.

So this is going to be interesting. I’m going to put out a local emergency call here for a reinforcements to come block the path – uh and uh we know that the ratio of uh um cops to uh people is a three to one.

And so if we get enough folks up here, you know just to block the path, uh they won’t bother us. But uh already got a neighbor on the other side there. She uh had the contractor in here all day building a fence which I don’t really carry the prior property right yeah.

I said you’re absolutely right it’s private property. So anyway, i didn’t have anything over there, and he just ,you know, having conniption fits, And then uh several of the neighbors that do support me on this uh endeavor of uh “Where Do We Go Oakland” um annoyed him by taking photos and pictures of him. And he’s just screaming at the top of his lungs, so we’ll see what happens in the morning.

Like i said i’m gonna put out a call, and it’s on a text that we have for us advocates. So anyway, stay tuned.

It’s getting really interesting.

