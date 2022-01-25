Oakland Police Makes Multiple Arrests and Recovers Firearms During Illegal Sideshow
Oakland Police Department Statement On Sideshow Activity
The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating illegal Sideshow activity that occurred throughout the City of Oakland, on January 23, 2022. Around 5:30 PM, approximately 200 vehicles and several hundred spectators, participated in reckless driving and behavior citywide. With multiple priority calls standing, our officers were able to make two arrests, tow four vehicles with a 30-day hold, and recover three firearms. Two of the vehicles towed were observed by officers actively participating in the illegal Sideshow activity.
The safety of our community members and individuals traveling on the roadways within our city, is of the utmost importance. Violent, disruptive, and illegal behavior will not be tolerated in the City of Oakland. Officers will continue to take enforcement action by issuing citations, making arrests, and towing vehicles. Additionally, our investigators will be working to identify those responsible for committing crimes, as well as participating in illegal Sideshow activity.
Illegal Sideshow activity affects our neighborhoods, businesses, and the quality of life in our community. Historically, illegal Sideshow activity has led to serious injury, and/or death, of both spectators and participants. The City continues to work to find long term solutions to illegal Sideshows. If you have information about illegal Sideshows, you can send OPD a tip at our non-emergency email, sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov, or call (510) 777-3333.