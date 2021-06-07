Oakland Police Looking For Michael Robertson, Missing Man Known To Hang Around Lake Merritt
The Oakland Police Department reports…
Advisory: Help Locate Missing Person Mr. Michael Robertson
Help Locate Missing Person Mr. Michael Robertson
Oakland, CA –The Oakland Police Department is requesting assistance from our community and the media in locating missing person Mr. Michael Robertson.
Mr. Michael Robertson was last seen on May 18, 2021, at 6:27 PM, in the 1400 block of E 31st Street. Mr. Robertson is in good physical condition, however, being away from home, may be experiencing some behavioral challenges.
Mr. Michael Robertson is known to frequent waterways/piers, as well areas around Lake Merritt and Trestle Glenn.
Mr. Michael Robertson is a male Caucasian, 37-years-old, 5’8”, 200 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray hat, gray sweatshirt, and blue jeans.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.
