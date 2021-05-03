Oakland Police Department Trainee Oral Board Assistance Needed From Community

Oakland – The Oakland Police Department is interviewing candidates for Police Officer Trainee, virtually, and needs your help.

The Oakland Police Department’s next round of Police Office Trainee oral boards are scheduled to take place in just a couple of weeks. Please look at your schedules and determine if you can help with the process. OPD says it absolutely needs and appreciate you!

The Oakland Police Department is once again looking for community member volunteers to participate as assessors in the selection of Police Officer Trainee candidates.

The oral boards will be done virtually utilizing Microsoft Teams. All assessors must have access to a computer/device with a camera and microphone. You must also be able to navigate a computer. There will be no face to face interviews due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

The boards will consist of a sworn member, a civilian employee, and a community member. There will be assessor training prior to the oral boards. We want to make sure that everyone is comfortable with the new virtual protocols. The dates are as follows:

Monday May 17, 2021, 10:00 AM (Training)

Oral Boards:

Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 8:30 – 5:00 PM

Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 8:30 – 5:00 PM

Anyone interested in volunteering as a sworn member assessor should contact Officer Shardè Johnson at SAJohnson@oaklandca.gov or by phone at the Recruiting office 510-238-3339.

Please respond no later than Friday, May 7, 2021.

