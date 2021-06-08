Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong News Conference For June 8, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oguIBtPgWnk
ONN – Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong News Conference For June 8, 2021 – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong held a news conference to discuss this past weekend’s violence in Oakland and the spike in gun violence across the country.
