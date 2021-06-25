Oakland Police Arrest Illegal Fireworks Seller, Recover 165 Lbs Of Product

Community Tip Leads to Police Recovering 165 lbs. of Illegal Fireworks

Oakland – The 4th of July is just over a week away. The Oakland Police Department continues our effort to reduce illegal fireworks in the City of Oakland, and improve the quality of life for our community. We understand illegal fireworks are not only harmful, but can result in serious injury or death. The noise from illegal fireworks can have a tremendous impact on those who suffer from PTSD, as well as our animals.

On June 22, 2021, the Oakland Police Department received tips from community members of a person selling illegal fireworks around 73rd Avenue and Garfield Avenue.

Community Resource Officers in Area 4 began a follow-up investigation, identifying a male adult (Oakland resident), in possession of a large quantity of illegal fireworks. The man arranged a firework display inside of a large utility truck, where buyers had the opportunity to shop and purchase illegal fireworks.

Based off the community information and preliminary investigation, officers identified the utility truck described by community members. Officers arrested a male adult for possession of illegal fireworks with the intent to sell within the City of Oakland. 165 lbs. of illegal fireworks were confiscated, and the utility box truck was towed (see attached photos). All fireworks were taken to a safe location.

During the investigation, officers learned this same individual was involved in selling illegal fireworks on May 23, 2021. Please see the background information below.

BACKGROUND – On May 23, 2021, officers conducted an enforcement stop and located approximately 20 boxes of illegal fireworks inside of a vehicle. The fireworks were confiscated and turned into the Oakland Fire Department for destruction (see attached photos).

On an unrelated incident, Oakland Police Officers confiscated illegal fireworks. Please see the background information below.

BACKGROUND – On May 20, 2021, the Oakland Police Department received information of a large cache of illegal fireworks. OPD’s Community Resource Officers in Areas 4 and 5, conducted an investigation, and collaboratively worked with the East Palo Alto and Menlo Park Police Departments. The operation led to the arrest of a male adult (Oakland resident), and the seizure of a large cache of illegal fireworks (see pictures below).

In an effort to get illegal fireworks out of residential neighbors and prevent wildfires, the Oakland Fire Department has set up firework collection barrels at the following fire stations. The collection sites are for residents that want to surrender unused fireworks, and also for OPD to drop off confiscated fireworks.

 Station 1: 1603 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

 Station 3: 1445 14th Street

 Station 4: 1235 International Boulevard

 Station 5: 934 34th Street

 Station 18: 5008 Bancroft Avenue

 Station 20: 1401 98th Avenue

If you know someone or see someone who is in possession, selling, and/or lighting fireworks, please call the Fireworks Tip Line at 510-777-8814.

You may remain anonymous when providing information.

Those caught with fireworks, even the “Safe & Sane” brand, will be fined up to $1,000.

Possession of large quantities of fireworks carry penalties of $5,000 to $10,000 as well as imprisonment.

For more information, please contact the Media Relations Office at (510) 238-7230 or [email protected] Visit Nixle.com to receive Oakland Police Department alerts, advisories, and community messages, or follow OPD on Twitter, @oaklandpoliceca.

