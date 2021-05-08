Oakland Planning Commission Hearing On 410 20th St Thomas Berkley Way Tall Building May 5th 2021
This is the full May 5th 2021 Oakland Planning Commission Hearing on Hines Real Estate Investments proposed 410 20th St tall building on Thomas Berkley Way.
It’s controversial for a host of reasons. First, it’s size: at 39-stories and 622-feet in height, the structure will be the largest office building ever constructed in Oakland – over 200-feet taller than the current local champ, The Ordway Building.
Second, the 864,000 square-foot structure is planned for offices. Thus, at a multiplier of 250 square feet per employee, that comes to 3,456 employees – the largest dump of worker jobs by a single private structure in Oakland’s history. That will put enormous pressure on an already expensive Oakland housing market and exacerbate the giant homeless problem.
Third, Hines says that the building will have no impact on its environment even with its giant size. That the wind impacts happen at the six-floor and up. That is a hard assertion to believe without seeing wind-tunnel video.
Fourth, the name of the building should be Thomas L. Berkley, but the developer did not even think about him. Indeed, the project leader called the famed, late, publisher of The Oakland Post a “politician”. That means they do not know the Oakland Post is the first and the largest black owned news paper on the West Coast.
Stay tuned.
