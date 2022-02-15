https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9ut7L6kW7E

“Oakland Needs A Football Team” Says Raiders John Madden’s Wife Virginia At Coliseum Celebration

And she is right.

This is written in large letters for all to see and memorize.

OAKLAND DOES NEED A FOOTBALL TEAM.

OAKLAND HAS LARGE SCALE EVENT CENTERS, BUT NEEDS TO UPGRADE THEM.

– OAKLAND COLISEUM STADIUM LAST UPGRADE WAS 1995 FOR OAKLAND RAIDERS, THAT WAS 28 YEARS AGO.

– OAKLAND COLISEUM ARENA WAS REBUILT FOR GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS IN 1998, THAT WAS 25 YEARS AGO.

– THE OAKLAND ATHLETICS STILL DON’T HAVE A NEW BALLPARK, AND THE PLANNED HOWARD TERMINAL FACILITY IS STILL BEHIND SCHEDULE.

– OAKLAND DOES NOT HAVE A TRUE, LARGE, CONVENTION CENTER OF 1 MILLION SQUARE FEET, AND SEEMS TO WANT TO LEAVE THE CONVENTION BUSINESS TO SAN FRANCISCO.

OAKLAND HAS A SHORTAGE OF HOTEL ROOMS TO HOUSE CONVENTION GOERS.

“Oakland keeps making these lists of cities where hotel demand far outstrips the supply,” said Mark Everton, general manager of Oakland’s Waterfront Hotel. “We’ve seen a nice upsurge for demand in Oakland in general and with Salesforce putting compression on (San Francisco), we get a lot of that (business).”

Oakland must build. And not wait for a team to create a stadium, just plain build one. We’re short and need upgrades and can do it, if we want to. Along the way we will create thousands of jobs that have left Oakland with the Raiders and Warriors. Are the A’s next?

Stay tuned.

