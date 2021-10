https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tj36RD0lGxc



Oakland News Now – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Talked About NFL Presentation In New York City At NFL HQ Nov 11, 2015 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Talked About NFL Presentation In New York City At NFL HQ Nov 11, 2015

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf just talked to me exclusively and then as you can see took the back way out of NFL Headquaters. Accompanied by Oakland Councilmember Larry Reid and Schaaf’s chief of staff and one other person she told me the presentation went well. The rest of the media missed her.

When they came out, I politely did not turn my camcorder on to film them, although I should have. Libby said they were not supposed to talk to the press, which was weird considering San Diego’s Mayor had no problem stopping to meet the media. She gave me words to say to the camera but did not want to appear to be in videos by me. I now do not believe the NFL told the Mayor not to talk to the media. I think it was more the league told them not to talk about details. The NFL wasn’t going to kill anyone, so why not?

I was disappointed with Libby’s response upon seeing me, because one would think she and Councilmember Reid would give the only representative of the Oakland and San Francisco Bay Area Media who made the trip to New York, me, a direct interview. After all, then-San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer talked with me and the rest of the media twice: before he came and before he came out, as you can see, here.

And then-NFL EVP Eric Grubman invited us in for a press conference, where he had kind words for Libby:

The reason for the trip was the National Football League invited the Mayors of Oakland, San Diego, and St. Louis, to New York to give presentations on their plans for new stadiums to retain the Raiders, Chargers, and Rams, respectively. This was the first meeting of its kind. We now know the outcome.

Stay tuned.

