Oakland Jobs: Waste Management Hiring Oakland California Residents At WM.com

Oakland – Waste Management of Alameda County Inc. (WMAC), is seeking to hire Oakland residents for several positions at its East Bay locations and is embarking on a campaign to raise awareness among city residents about WM career opportunities in the area.

Oakland residents can visit wm.com/OaklandCareers to gain access to WM jobs in the East Bay including positions in Oakland, San Leandro, Hayward, and Livermore. In addition, the company is working with the City of Oakland, city-based workforce development nonprofits, and local unions to spread the word about available jobs.

“Hiring local is key to our success as a company and as an essential service provider to the community,” said Barry Skolnick, WMAC President. “Oakland is a diverse city rich with talent and we’re hoping we can tap into the local workforce to add new members to our family.”

Waste Management offers numerous opportunities for a variety of career paths ranging from drivers and mechanics to recycling education coordinators and executives. The company is committed to inclusion, equity and diversity and is working to be an industry leader in female representation at all levels and achieve ethnic and racial diversity in each segment of its workforce, with an emphasis on leadership.

Positions offer comprehensive benefits, including medical insurance, employee stock purchase plan, matching 401(k) contributions and various work/life balance policies (Benefits for union positions vary depending on current collective bargaining agreement).

In addition to job postings, Waste Management’s new Oakland-specific career page wm.com/OaklandCareers offers candidates advice on the virtual interview process and how best to prepare for the hiring process.

“We want candidates to be successful,” Skolnick said. “We understand that applying for a new career can be stressful; we want to try to help potential candidates from the start.”

Oakland residents who do not currently see a position they are interested in are encouraged to check the site regularly and to sign up for job posting notices. The link for Oakland/East Bay Jobs is: https://wmtalent.referrals.selectminds.com/et/CVHilDDB/page/oakland-ca-careers-97.

