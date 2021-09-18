Oakland Homicides – OPD Police Reports 96 Homicides, On Pace For 134 By End Of 2021

Oakland – It’s been nearly a decade since the City of Oakland has experienced such a dramatic increase in Oakland homicides. This year the Oakland Police Department (OPD) has investigated 96 homicides, six of which occurred in the last five days. According to ZENNIE62MEDIA estimates, that puts the City at a rate such that it will reach the 134 homicide mark by the end of the year.

The all-time-high Oakland homicide rate is 175, set in 1992.

Thursday night, two lives were lost to violence within eight hours. The first incident happened just after 3:45 PM when officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2400 Block of 57th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male Hayward resident suffering from gunshot wound(s). The victim was treated by medical personnel at the scene where he died.

The second incident happened just after 11 PM, as officers responded to a ShotSpotter Activation, followed by a report of a person lying on the street in the 4500 block of Fairfax Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male Stockton resident, lying in the street who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle in the area of the shooting scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died. Officers were unable to locate any victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene of the shooting.

The identities of both victims are currently being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

“How many more tears need to be shed, how many more lives need to be lost,” Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said? “I am committed to my vision for a Safe Oakland by continuing to work with the community to end the violence in our City. Also, there will be additional officers out on Oakland’s streets this weekend, with the sole purpose to focus on violent crimes and those causing it.”

Chief Armstrong also reassigned six officers to work in the homicide section. Also, the Violent Crime Operations Center (VCOC) is the Department’s primary focus to provide a timely response to homicides, all gun-related crimes and supporting the Department’s Ceasefire strategy. Since the implementation of the VCOC officers have arrested more than 30 homicide suspects as well as recovered dozens of firearms.

The Department will also have an increased presence of officers with OPD’s illegal sideshow enforcement details.

OPD encourages residents & businesses to consider installing security cameras.

Oakland Police Records 830 Firearms Off The Streets Of Oakland

Our hardworking officers are focused on making Oakland safer. Since the beginning of the year, OPD officers have recovered more than 830 firearms, which averages out to 3 A DAY. Some of the recoveries are thanks to reports from our community. Stand Up for A #SafeOakland #OPDCARES pic.twitter.com/9lyYaFsdH4 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 16, 2021

Oakland Police Reports Over 1,800 Robberies In Oakland For 2021

The Oakland Police reported this on Twitter:

OPD has investigated more than 1,800 robberies up 15% YTD. Reduce Your Risk:

•Do not resist/Property can be replaced.

•Don’t be distracted by your electronic devices.

•Limit the personal items you carry to an ID & Debit/Credit Card More in the link. https://t.co/WElglBW3T9 pic.twitter.com/5Yt6Hv0Y76 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 17, 2021

That’s over 1,800 robberies for 2021, and the year is not over. That comes to 6.89 – rounded to 7 – robberies a day in Oakland over the year. Every 3.48 hours of each day, someone is being robbed in Oakland.

