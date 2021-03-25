Oakland Guaranteed Income Or UBI Is Not Illegal And Kudos To Mayor Schaaf

ONN – Oakland Guaranteed Income Or UBI Is Not Illegal And Kudos To Mayor Schaaf – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

Earlier, and last year during the 2020 Presidential Election, Zennie62Media vlogger Derrick Soo made a long, 52 minute, vlog, where he was, shall we say, not jazzed about what was called UBI or Univeral Basic Income. But Derrick’s just concerns boiled down to if it was going to be available for people like him: single and homeless.

Derrick Soo, who is the only candidate for the 2022 Mayoral Election right now, has had a rough go of it – so he naturally wants to know if the program is for him. The answer is yes. Homeless people can sign up for the program – something he said could not happen in his vlog.

Watch the vlog Oakland Guaranteed Income Or UBI Is Not Illegal And Kudos To Mayor Schaaf

