ONN – Oakland Education Association: Black Lives Matter In School – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

This panel discussion, moderated by Pecolia Manigo Awobodu, discusses how critical systemic change is needed to improve student outcomes in OUSD. The panel features Erika Strauss Chavarria, an educator and BLM activist, Whitney Dwyer, an OUSD educator and parent, OUSD School Board Directors Mike Hutchinson and VanCedric Williams, and a special video appearance by Erica Huggins, a Black Panther Party leader and Director of the Oakland Community School.

Every Black student has a right to feel safe, achieve academically, and thrive in Oakland! Black students deserve an education without over-criminalization, bias, lack of empathy, under-resourcing, and failure to meet minimum state and civil rights standards. Every Black family in the district has faced some form of anti-Black racism and discrimination – and yet there has never been a comprehensive plan, resources, and set of integrated strategies at the scale needed to address the problem. If Black Lives Matter, OUSD must pass this Resolution to repair the harm to Black students.

