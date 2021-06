https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipJxoQdXtZQ



ONN – Oakland Developer Phil Tagami’s California Capital Investment Group In Concord Competition – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Oakland Developer Phil Tagami’s California Capital Investment Group In Concord Development Competition

According to the San Francisco Business Times, Phil Tagami’s Oakland-based California Capital Investment Group is in a multi-team competition for the right to redevelop the closed Concord Naval Weapons Station – a long-not-developed military base closure list target from 1993.

Of course, California Capital Investment Group is best known for winning the Oakland Redevelopment Agency’s competition to redevelop the Oakland Army Base. CCIG focused on a plan based on the Port of Oakland’s 1986 call for a new bulk terminal. The City of Oakland picked Phil’s proposal and because it held the best chance to recover lost well-paying, yet low-skilled jobs the Army Base had.

Tagami and the City of Oakland agreed to a Development Agreement that included, in writing, the mention that coal would be one of the mineral transported through the facility. Then, in 2014, former coal investor Tom Steyer poured millions into California politics in an effort to refocus the whole of government approvals and spending toward renewable energy, forgetting any attempt to make fossil fuel production cleaner.

In a chase for approval from Tom Steyer-funded non-profits, many Oakland elected officials turned against the Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal. In response, Tagami sued the City of Oakland in 2018, won, and that led to a string of lawsuits that continues to this day.

But all of that does not diminish the fact that when California Capital Investment Group focuses on a development project, it produces a winner. Some of the firm’s examples are The Oakland Rotunda and the Fox Theater Oakland. Two buildings that have transformed the north area of Downtown Oakland.

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media. Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.