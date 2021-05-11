Oakland Councilmember Sheng Thao And Oakland Mutual Aid Collective Will Distribute PPE Kits To Students May 11th
Oakland City Councilmember Sheng Thao and Supporters of the Oakland Mutual Aid Collective Will Visit CCPA & CUES/Futures on Tuesday, May 11 to Distribute PPE Kits to Students
Oakland – On Tuesday, students at CCPA and Community United and Futures elementary schools will receive a visit from Oakland City Councilmember Sheng Thao, Oakland Promise CEO Mia Bonta and others who will be giving them PPE kits to help them stay safe. Although conditions have improved recently, masks remain key to protecting yourself when leaving the home.
Councilmember Thao created the Oakland Mutual Aid Collective (OMAC) to purchase and distribute PPE for underserved communities in Oakland. OMAC includes the Oakland Promise, AAPI Women Lead, the UCSF Center for Child and Community Health, the UCSF Black Women’s Health & Livelihood Initiative, the UCSF National Center of Excellence in Women’s Health, and other community partners.
A majority of OUSD students come from vulnerable communities, particularly Black, Indigenous, Latinx, immigrant, and low-income, which are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. These communities already had less favorable health outcomes and less generational wealth before the pandemic. Because of the pandemic, some of these communities could face an existential threat. Many of these students will receive the PPE kits on Tuesday. Each kit contains five cloth Oakland Promise masks printed by Oaklandish, ten disposable masks, and a two ounce bottle of hand sanitizer.
WHAT: PPE Kit Distribution with Oakland Mutual Aid Collective
WHEN: 12:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 11
WHERE: Two Separate Locations on Co-located Campus of CCPA & CUES/Futures, 1390 66th Avenue
