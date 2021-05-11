Oakland Councilmember Sheng Thao And Oakland Mutual Aid Collective Will Distribute PPE Kits To Students May 11th

Oakland City Councilmember Sheng Thao and Supporters of the Oakland Mutual Aid Collective Will Visit CCPA & CUES/Futures on Tuesday, May 11 to Distribute PPE Kits to Students

Oakland – On Tuesday, students at CCPA and Community United and Futures elementary schools will receive a visit from Oakland City Councilmember Sheng Thao, Oakland Promise CEO Mia Bonta and others who will be giving them PPE kits to help them stay safe. Although conditions have improved recently, masks remain key to protecting yourself when leaving the home.

Councilmember Thao created the Oakland Mutual Aid Collective (OMAC) to purchase and distribute PPE for underserved communities in Oakland. OMAC includes the Oakland Promise, AAPI Women Lead, the UCSF Center for Child and Community Health, the UCSF Black Women’s Health & Livelihood Initiative, the UCSF National Center of Excellence in Women’s Health, and other community partners.

A majority of OUSD students come from vulnerable communities, particularly Black, Indigenous, Latinx, immigrant, and low-income, which are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. These communities already had less favorable health outcomes and less generational wealth before the pandemic. Because of the pandemic, some of these communities could face an existential threat. Many of these students will receive the PPE kits on Tuesday. Each kit contains five cloth Oakland Promise masks printed by Oaklandish, ten disposable masks, and a two ounce bottle of hand sanitizer.

WHAT: PPE Kit Distribution with Oakland Mutual Aid Collective

WHEN: 12:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 11

WHERE: Two Separate Locations on Co-located Campus of CCPA & CUES/Futures, 1390 66th Avenue

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month May 2021 (143) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (6)