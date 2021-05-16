Oakland Councilmember Dan Kalb Asks For City And Oakland Athletics To Keep Ballpark Talks Quiet
ONN – Oakland Councilmember Dan Kalb Asks For City And Oakland Athletics To Keep Ballpark Talks Quiet – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
Oakland Councilmember Dan Kalb Asks For City And Oakland Athletics To Keep Ballpark Talks Quiet
District One Councilmember Kalb just posted this tweet on Twitter:
I and my colleagues on the Council want the A’s to stay in #Oakland. The City and A’s are and should be in earnest & sensitive negotiations, and the parties should not be conducting those negotiations in the press or on social media. City will weigh all options to have A’s stay.
A good call.
As I explained to Mayor Schaaf two weeks ago, she’s making the same mistakes she made during the Raiders / NFL negotiations: talking to them through the press and not having a point person.
Stay tuned.
