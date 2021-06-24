Oakland Council President Bas To Hold Old-Media-Only Meetup On Budget Vote In Downtown Oakland
Now that California has opened up, the Oakland City Council thinks it can go back to its old pre-Pandemic ways of staging press conference events for dying form of media no one watches except a small handful of Oaklanders. In the process, they’re dumping the online-based, full-access, rooms that are accessible to anyone, and especially the disabled and the elderly. In a “make your own media” era friendlier to BIPOC voices and eyeballs, the Oakland City Council is sadly obsessed with feeding old white media. Council President Nikki Fortunado Bas can’t blame this one on Mayor Schaaf – they’re two peas in a pod, here.
Council President Bas To Discuss Outcome of Historic Budget Vote Tomorrow in Downtown Oakland
WHEN: Today, Thursday, June 24, 4:00 p.m. PST
WHERE: Breonna Taylor Mural on 15th Street at the intersection of Broadway, Telegraph Avenue and 15th Street in Downtown Oakland
WHO:
Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas + District 2 Representative
Councilmember Carroll Fife, District 3 Representative
Other speakers representing Oakland labor, community-serving, and faith-based organizations
WHAT: After City Council’s Thursday, June 24th 10:30 a.m. Special Budget Meeting concludes tomorrow, Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas will discuss the outcomes of the meeting. At this meeting, Council is scheduled to discuss and vote on Bas’ updated budget amendments.
Historically, Oakland has funded four police academies over each 2-year budget cycle. Mayor Schaaf’s 2021-2023 budget proposal increased this standard allocation to six police academies. Bas’ budget redirects the extra funding from Schaaf’s two additional academies, instead, investing $17.4 million in the Department of Violence Prevention, and effectively doubling their budget (and quadrupling the City’s General Purpose Fund contribution to the department) and expanding the funding needed to effectively stand up MACRO — Oakland’s alternative civilian crisis response program in the Fire Department — through which three mobile response teams will respond to non-violent, non-criminal 911 calls for mental and behavioral health incidents in East Oakland in Year 1 and expand to six teams citywide in Year 2.
Council President Bas’ budget team is composed of Councilmembers Fife (District 3), Kalb (District 1), and Gallo (District 5).
If the final budget is not approved tomorrow June 24th, Council will have a final meeting and vote on Tuesday, June 29th at 1:30pm. Council must adopt a balanced, final 2-year spending plan by Wednesday, June 30.
View Council President Bas’ updates and community messages at @Nikki4Oakland on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.
Post based on press release sent to state-of-the-art Zennie62Media, Inc.
Related Posts (YARPP)
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Vivid-Pix Asks What Happened To Great-Uncle George In Online Mystery Game
- Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
- Dave Kaval Oakland A’s President Shows Us Globe Life Field In Arlington, Texas
- Oakland Council President Bas To Hold Old-Media-Only Meetup On Budget Vote In Downtown Oakland
- 25th Street Art Gallery Oakland Saturday Stroll
- Oakland A’s Sergio Romo Drops Pants During Umpire Inspection For Foreign Substances
- City Auditor Pt1 Courtney Ruby, Oakland City Auditor, All About Community, June 8, 2021
- Boxing Keith Thurman Says Pacquiao Fist Feel Like a Rock Spence Better Listen – By Eric Pangilinan
- Atlanta Hawks Upset Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 To Win NBA East Finals Game 1
- Sonic The Hedgehog Celebrates It’s 30th Anniversary As A Franchise, By: Vinny Lospinuso
- Hawks Trae Young Shimmy Scores Three vs Bucks NBA Playoffs Game 1 2021
- Raiders Josh Jacobs Was Not happy Losing Hudson And Jackson – By Eric Pangilinan
- Boxing Oscar De La Hoya Coming Out Of Retirement- By Eric Pangilinan
- Raiders Derek Carr Supports Teammate Carl Nassib – By Eric Pangilinan
- Raiders Receiver John Brown Building Chemistry With QB Derek Carr
- John McAfee, Who Ran For President vs Donald Trump In 2015, Died In Spanish Prison
- Loki Lamentis Review Recap – By Jessica Dwyer
- Loki Episode 3: Does The Ark Reference Have Symbolic Meaning To Noah’s Ark? By Joseph Armendariz
- 2412 Kingsland Ave Oakland, CA 94601
- Bike Oakland/Alameda: Bay Trail & Bay Farm Island
Oakland News Now Archives
Oakland News Online
- California eviction moratorium still in limbo ahead of June 30 expiration – San Francisco Chronicle
- Adams leads in NYC mayoral primary but 2 others have a shot – theday.com
- Giant Crane To Pass Under Golden Gate Bridge En Route To Oakland – Patch.com
- Oakland Police Department using de-escalation simulator to train officers on use of force – California News Times
- Oakland A’s minor-league updates: Who’s making the case for a promotion? – The Mercury News
- Photos: Rally and vigil follows Juneteenth shooting at Lake Merritt – The Oaklandside
- Gwyneth Paltrow Probably Didn’t Write This Guide to What’s Cool and New in SF – Flipboard
- Crystal Teahon Obituary (1941 – 2021) – Cordes Lakes, AZ – Custer County Chief – Legacy.com
- East Bay Assembly candidates lay out LGBTQ plans – Bay Area Reporter, America’s highest circulation LGBT newspaper
- Cruise ships are back in business, but new rules mean changes – CNET