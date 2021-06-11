Oakland Coliseum A’s Game Security Worker YouTube Vlog Shows Typical Day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJk-4Ggu5D8
ONN – Oakland Coliseum A’s Game Security Worker YouTube Vlog Shows Typical Day
Wonder if Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval or the Oakland Coliseum Joint Powers Authority Board has seen this?
Baseball Security Experience (Oakland A’s vs Kansas City Royals) Home Game 35 – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
Today was kinda rocky but it ended up pretty koo, you know each day is unexpected,gave a ball to a family today the kid was so happy.I hope you all enjoy the reaction, thanks for the support and tuning in to see what’s up, I owe you all the world , I haven’t forgot about the giveaways I’ve just been very busy lately with everything opening back up, it’ll really help me if you click the bell 🔔 so you know when a video is uploaded,if your on your phone remember to go to your phone settings on and turn on notifications,really appreciate you all thanks and have a great day, enjoy …. See you all in tomorrow’s video start time is 2pm!! Let’s Go Oakland!!!
via IFTTT
