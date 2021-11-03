Oakland City Council Passes Construction Innovation Ordinance

Today, the Oakland City Council voted to approve the Construction Innovation Ordinance introduced by Mayor Libby Schaaf, Council President Pro Tempore Sheng Thao, and Councilmember Dan Kalb. This creative legislation will help provide more legal housing options as well as expand tenant protections to them.

What The Construction Innovation Ordinance Does

Allow residential occupancy of RVs and tiny homes on wheels on private property subject to certain health and safety standards

Allow mobile homes and manufactured homes in all zoning districts where residential uses are permitted

Establish density and open space regulations for efficiency dwelling units; and

Establish height regulations for modular construction.

Click here to learn more.

Click here to watch the press conference announcement.

“With the passage of the Construction Innovation Ordinance (CIO), Oakland continues to lead on bold and creative policies that will help address our housing crisis and recognize a broad range of residential options as tools in addressing housing affordability,” said Oakland Councilmember Sheng Thao. “Housing is a human right and the CIO expands housing options via RVs, mobile homes and manufactured homes. Thank you Mayor Libby Schaaf and Councilmember Dan Kalb for your partnership in this endeavor, and thank you to my colleagues who voted to move this bold legislation forward. Let’s continue to work toward getting everyone housed through multiple creative avenues.”

Mayor Libby Schaaf States:“I’m proud that our City Council unanimously voted to approve a truly historic ordinance that creates more housing affordability and security for Oaklanders. Today’s action means Oakland is a national leader in addressing the housing crisis by updating our zoning and building codes to promote flexibility and innovation, including the legalization of safe RVs and Tiny Homes on private property.

In Oakland, housing construction costs have more than doubled in the last decade, making it more difficult to build new homes that our residents can afford. Today’s approval embraces cost-saving innovative construction practices, updates outdated regulations and redefines what literally makes a “home” which, ultimately, will bring down the cost of housing for our residents.

I want to thank co-authors Councilmembers Dan Kalb and Sheng Thao for their support and partnership on the ordinance.

“It is critical that we provide additional cost-efficient options for creating new homes,” said Oakland Councilmember Dan Kalb, one of the authors of this new ordinance. “I’m thrilled to see that this updating of our planning and building codes has such broad support.”

