Oakland City Council Leadership Sends Nasty Letter To MLB Commissioner On Oakland A’s Ballpark
This letter was sent to Zennie62Media by Oakland City Council At-Large Representative And Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan
It reads as follows:
Oakland City Council Leadership Writes to Major League Baseball;
I Submitted A Scheduling Action for Term Sheet
On Friday, May 14, 2021, the leadership of the Oakland City Council wrote to the head of Major League Baseball to seek effective communication and next steps to build a strong and healthy future with Athletics in Oakland. The letter was signed by Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas, Councilmember Carroll Fife who represents downtown and West Oakland, and I, the at-large Councilmember & Vice Mayor.
The letter to the MLB begins: “As leadership of the City Council and representatives of the West Oakland, Downtown and Chinatown neighborhoods, and the City at-large, we are ready to meet with you and with the A’s ownership — as we offered previously — and to thoughtfully move forward.
From MLB’s statement, there appears to be incorrect information being conveyed. We want to make clear that it is entirely false that the City Council is delaying or refusing to consider the A’s project proposal.”
The full letter can be found here: https://oaklandnewsnow.com/letter-from-oakland-city-council-leaders-to-mlb-commissioner-on-as-howard-terminal-project/93139/?swcfpc=1
I have also submitted a scheduling item to bring forward to the City Council, a Resolution for a Term Sheet with the Oakland Athletics. The Scheduling request can be found at:
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:64ce1fca-f5f0-444b-ac94-516ecbca0099
In solidarity,
Rebecca Kaplan
Oakland Vice Mayor
Zennie Abraham’s response: the letter Rebecca presents is not one I would have sent to Commissioner Manfred. It starts out nice, but shifts midway and ends with a nasty tone. There are also grammatical errors which indicate it was not read out-loud before it was sent. And it fails to mention Mayor Schaaf. In all, an embarrassing display of bad judgment in leadership.
via IFTTT
