Oakland City Budget Forgets Cybersecurity As USA’s Largest Pipeline Gets Ransomwared
The Oakland FY 2021-23 Proposed Policy Budget reflects the City of Oakland’s failure to realize it’s in the 21st Century, and is bent on a guns (police) vs. butter (homeless and social services) structure. No where in the FY 2021-23 Proposed Policy Budget is there substantial discussion of, and evidence of a comprehensive plan to combat, cyberattacks.
All of this is happening, or really not happening, in Oakland, California, and all the while our nations main pipeline was the focus of a ransomwhere attack so large it could cripple a portion of our economy. And all of that happening during the Pandemic.
The Colonial Pipeline carries 2.5 million barrels a day or 45 percent of the American East Coast’s supply of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel. The Colonial Pipeline was knocked completely offline by a cyber-criminal gang called DarkSide on Friday and work to restore service is continuing.
In other words, the problem caused by the hacker group is not at all fixed. Folks, that’s scary.
Meanwhile, a global coalition of technology companies and law enforcement bodies is calling for “aggressive and urgent” action against ransomware. According to reports, Microsoft, Amazon, the FBI and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency have joined the Ransomware Task Force (RTF) in giving governments nearly 50 recommendations. If Oakland’s paying any attention to this, the city is certainly quiet about it.
In fact, the City of Oakland has been blind to the growing cyber-forces around it, and impacting it. I’ve tried to warn Oakland about how there are efforts to send out fake news campaigns designed to get folks racially charged up. That was done last year in the form of the Lake Merritt Noose incident. The signs that it was engineered were all over, yet the Oakland Police showed zero interest in dealing with the issue.
And typing “oakland government cyber attack” in Google yields “Cyber Security Taskforce – Oakland County, Michigan”. Oakland’s not mentioned.
The City of Oakland, from the public works to police to the Port of Oakland, and to the Oakland City Council, needs to wake up and stop acting like it’s Alice in the middle of Wonderland. We need a large task force to make sure Oakland’s able to battle back against even cyber-threats we can only imagine.
Stay tuned.
Oakland News Now Related Posts
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Kenny Mayne: ESPN Tried To Keep Kenny Mayne For Less But He Said No – No Tears Here
- Andrew Peterson Oakland CIO Gets Harari Conscious Leadership And Social Innovation Award
- Oakland Councilmember Sheng Thao And Oakland Mutual Aid Collective Will Distribute PPE Kits To Students May 11th
- Ca Governor Gavin Newsom’s $100 Billion Rental Assistance Plan Debut With Oakland Mayor Schaff
- Governor Newsom Unveils his Economic Recovery Package
- Tim Sullivan Of Louisville Courier Journal Ambush Marketing In-And-Out Burger On CNN?
- Rotary Club Of Oakland Features Gary Meyer On The Oscars May 06 2021
- Resurrection Oakland Church | May 9, 2021. 10am
- Sharing The Beauty Of Lake Merritt, Oakland, California – Mothers Day 2021
- Mothers Day Drum Circle – Lake Merritt, Oakland, California, 2021
- Bike Oakland & Alameda: Alameda, Bay Farm, and 66th Ave
- Port of Oakland Trade Boom: Wan Hai Lines Connects U.S. And Asia In 2021
- Oakland City Budget Forgets Cybersecurity As USA’s Largest Pipeline Gets Ransomwared
- Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas On Mayor Schaaf’s Budget
- Oakland Adams Point Apartment Target Of Would Be Robber Caught-On-Camera Mother’s Day Evening
- Elon Musk Wario – Wario Is Elon Musk On SNL And Vinny Lospinuso Shares His Vlog Thoughts
- Star Trek’s Lt. Uhura Nichelle Nichols On Meeting President Obama
- Happy Mother’s Day, Today, Everyone! Enjoy Your Mom!
- Grand Lake Theater Marquee In Oakland Says Wait Almost Over, Reopens Late May 2021
- Fata Fut News: Today Top Trending News | 11 AM | 9 May 2021 – TV9