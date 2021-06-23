Oakland City Budget 2021-23: Oakland City Council President Bas Presents Amendments

Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunado Bas Proposes Council Budget Amendments with Historic Investments in Violence Prevention and Alternative Crisis Responders

With Gun Violence on the Rise in Oakland, Bas Maintains Policing Levels at Standard Four Academies Over 2-Year Budget Period, Redirects Mayor’s Proposed Two Additional Academies Towards Doubling the Budget of the Department of Violence Prevention

Oakland – At last week’s Special Council Budget meeting, Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas presented her amendments to Mayor Libby Schaaf’s proposed FY 2021-23 city budget. Bas focused on her goal of building an effective and holistic community safety infrastructure, with significant investments in violence prevention, housing, jobs, parks, arts, and culture directly in Oakland’s most historically disinvested neighborhoods, while continuing to allocate a large portion of the City’s General Purpose Fund to the Police Department.

At a Special Budget Meeting tomorrow, Thursday, June 24th at 10:30 a.m., City Council will discuss and vote on her updated budget amendments. If the final budget is not approved on June 24th, Council will have a final meeting and vote on Tuesday, June 29th at 1:30pm.

Maintaining Standard Policing Levels While Expanding Alternative Responses

Historically, Oakland has funded four police academies over each 2-year budget cycle. Mayor Schaaf’s 2021-2023 budget proposal, however, increased this standard allocation to six police academies, in order to address increased attrition rates and the dismal completion rates of police academy recruits (less than half, 44%, become officers). Bas’ budget redirects the extra funding from Schaaf’s two additional academies, instead, investing $17.4 million in the Department of Violence Prevention, and effectively doubling their budget (and quadrupling the City’s General Purpose Fund contribution to the department) in order to increase and employ violence interrupters and community ambassadors in the neighborhoods that are being most impacted by violence and trauma, and to prevent violence long before it starts. Bas’ proposal thereby maintains standard levels of policing while expanding Oakland’s holistic community safety infrastructure. Her budget team includes Councilmembers Fife, Gallo and Kalb.

Bas’ amendments also utilize the aforementioned savings from Schaaf’s proposed expansion of police academies to provide necessary funding to effectively stand up MACRO — Oakland’s alternative civilian crisis response program in the Fire Department — through which three mobile response teams will respond to non-violent, non-criminal 911 calls for mental and behavioral health incidents in East Oakland in Year 1 and expand to six teams citywide in Year 2.

In Year 2, the budget proposes that response for 9 specific traffic-related 911 calls for service be transferred to Oakland’s Department of Transportation, as recommended by the Reimagining Public Safety Task Force. These include calls for incidents such as improper parking, abandoned automobiles, and vehicles blocking driveways, and make up thousands of calls for 911 service to the Police Department annually. Removing these calls from OPD’s duties can focus officer time and resources on solving serious and violent crime.

“Our community safety infrastructure includes police, as well as violence prevention, youth programs, housing, jobs, arts and culture, parks and recreation, and libraries. We should not be measuring our safety by outdated metrics such as the ratio of police officers to violent crimes, or by how many 911 calls our officers respond to,” said Council President Bas. “Instead, we must measure the impact of our public safety system by our officers’ targeted investigations and effectiveness prioritizing and solving serious and violent crime, asking questions like: What are our clearance (solve) rates for homicides, assault with weapons, and armed robberies? How well are we diverting low-level, non-violent 911 calls to alternative responses in order to unburden our officers of spending time on non-criminal 911 calls — like false building alarms, car tows, and blocked driveways — that are a poor and wasteful use of their expertise and training? How effectively are we getting guns off of our streets?”

Low-Level, Non-Violent Incidents Comprise Majority of 911 Calls for Service and Police Response

Council President Bas has highlighted a key finding informing her budget amendments relating to public safety: half of Oakland’s police resources are spent on patrol — responding to 911 calls — yet 75% of those 911 calls are for low-level, non-criminal incidents, and these are the vast majority of the calls officers respond to. In 2019, this included thousands of calls for blocked driveways, car tows, mental health incidents, false alarms, and requests to file a police report.

LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media. Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month June 2021 (350) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (6)