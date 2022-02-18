Oakland City Attorney Wrong On Responsibility At Howard Terminal – Need Public Financing Authority

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4-tnYlg1LA



Oakland City Attorney Is Wrong Who’s Responsible For What At Howard Terminal – Public Financing Authority Is Not Formed

During the Oakland City Council Hearing on the Final EIR for Howard Terminal, (Which passed on a 5 to 2 vote with Councilmembers Fife and Gallo voting “no”.) Oakland Councilmember Noel Gallo asked a question about who is responsible for what in the planning process for the district. The Oakland City Attorney said that was not really the question because that was just talk about planning related issues between the City and the Port of Oakland.

But The Oakland City Attorney was wrong.

The fact is, in order to legally establish an Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District, the City of Oakland must, by California law, form a resolution for it, then to create the Public Financing Authority, and do the Infrastructure Financing Plan. Once that’s done, the new Public Financing Authority Board becomes the organization responsible for the implementation of the Infrastructure Financing Plan.

The Infrastructure Financing Plan, in turn, contains the infrastructure plans, amount of tax increment used for each one, and timelines, and it includes what the law calls “projects of communitywide significance.” In other words, Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District law allows the revenue from tax increment financing to be used outside Howard Terminal District. The law has a giant wish list of possible projects from head start programs to affordable housing. The Oakland A’s can’t pay for all of that, but the ballpark itself and the additional development, causes the TIF revenue that then pays for the wish list. See?

So, the Public Financing Authority becomes an organization of responsibility in the Howard Terminal picture. The problem is, the City of Oakland’s not doing this whole thing by the book, and risks putting bond money on the public hook. Why?

Because using Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District law means the Howard Terminal District, and not the City of Oakland, is liable for bonds issued. But with no Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District, the City of Oakland would have to take on that risk. That’s the place the Mayor of Oakland has the City in right now.

Stay tuned for updates to this space.

