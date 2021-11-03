Oakland Chamber Of Commerce Poll: Voters Say Oakland Is On The Wrong Track
Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Releases Annual Survey of Voter Attitudes
Voters love Oakland and are proud to call it home yet pessimism on homelessness, housing and crime is rising
Oakland, CA – Oakland voters think the city has work to do – with 64% of residents saying Oakland is headed on the wrong track. In its annual survey of voter attitudes, voters are increasingly pessimistic about the direction of the City, the local economy, and local elected officials. The survey by FM3 Research interviewed 619 residents who are likely to vote in the November 2022 election and has a margin of error of +/- 4.0%.
“This year’s poll underscores the need for our civic leaders to listen harder to the opinions of Oaklanders,” said Barbara Leslie, the Chamber’s President and CEO.
“This isn’t about one group or person’s point of view, our voters are saying loud and clear they want a ‘yes and’ strategy when it comes to Oakland’s most pressing issues like public safety and homelessness,” Leslie added.
Voters expressed great pride in being Oakland residents. However, they expressed great concern that homelessness (94%), crime (78%) and homeless encampments (88%) are acute problems facing Oakland that the city government needs to prioritize, with crime concerns having the largest one-year increase.
- By a margin of 81% to 18%, Oakland voters would support a policy that prohibits unmanaged homeless encampments in parks and public spaces but provides designated spaces where people experiencing homelessness can access bathrooms and support services until longer-term housing solutions are created.
- Concerns about crime have also risen dramatically in the past year, increasing by a substantial margin from 58% in 2020 to 77% in 2021 – a 19% increase. Looking back to 2017, this number was as low as 45%. Today, two-thirds of residents say they feel less safe in Oakland than they did two years ago.
- A majority (51%) say they think the number of police officers should be increased and that Oakland should resist calls for defunding. However, overwhelming majorities also back reallocating funding to address root causes of safety problems and increase police accountability.
- Oakland voters feel strongly and are growing more committed (75%) to having large companies in their city because it is good for the local economy.
- A broad majority (72%) continues to say that keeping the A’s in Oakland is important.
Oakland Chamber Board Chair Zack Wasserman added, “Our residents feel less safe. That disproportionately prevents investments in new businesses, affordable housing, and other vital economic lifelines. We are here to partner with the City, employers, and developers to spur investment in Oakland. We are open for business.”
Throughout the survey’s 20 year history, the Oakland Voters Survey conducted 12 months prior to a Mayoral election has been a bellwether. The Chamber’s 2013 survey was widely credited with showing then Councilwoman Libby Schaaf that there was a path to victory over the incumbent Mayor Jean Quan. This year, no such trend appeared and no clear-cut favorite emerged in what looks to be a wide-open election field of named and expected candidates.
A summary of the polling can be found attached to this release.
Post based on press release to ZENNIE62MEDIA, Inc. from Dan Cohen representing The Oakland Chamber of Commerce.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Congress Mulls Roping In Prashant Kishor For Punjab Polls Even As He Hails BJP’s Prospects November 3, 2021
- The San Jose Sharks Continuing Their Winning Ways With 5-3 Victory Over The Buffalo Sabres November 3, 2021
- Live Sports Betting Picks 11/2/21 – NBA, MLB, CFB, NHL Picks – Betting Advice November 3, 2021
- 2023 Chevy Corvette C8 Z06 обзор этого зверя! November 3, 2021
- ‘We are long way off from democracy’ – former US congressman Ron Paul November 3, 2021
- Lakers Postgame: Anthony Davis & LeBron James (11/2/21) November 3, 2021
- Lakers Postgame: Frank Vogel (11/2/21) November 3, 2021
- Lakers Postgame Walk-off: LeBron James (11/2/21) November 3, 2021
- MSU huge comeback win, Lions, World Series, and More November 3, 2021
- NFL 2021 Hardest Hits (Official Highlights) November 3, 2021
- Raider Nation reacts to Ruggs fatal crash November 3, 2021
- KERO 23 ABC News Bakersfield Latest Headlines | November 2, 11pm November 3, 2021
- Rady’s to give young kids vax shots November 3, 2021
- Ravens vs. Packers Week 2 Highlights | NFL 2021 November 3, 2021
- Disabled Israeli Energy Minister Enters COP26 After Security Mishap November 3, 2021
- Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls 11/3/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips November 3, 2021
- Sabarimala Temple Reopens For A Day; To Open On nov 15 for Makaravilakku festival November 3, 2021
- Braves fan meets Astros fans he surprised with World Series tickets November 3, 2021
- Residents express concern over proposed plan to move Costco to new location in Fresno November 3, 2021
- Chris Tucker reacts to the Braves World Series win November 3, 2021
- CBP issues guidance for border reopening November 3, 2021
- Residents react to fatal accident involving Henry Ruggs III November 3, 2021
- Dusty Baker congratulates Braves, city of Atlanta after World Series loss | CBS Sports HQ November 3, 2021
- US health officials give final approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 November 3, 2021
- Sameer Wankhede’s Supporters Gather Outside Agency’s Office In Mumbai As Support For Officer Grows November 3, 2021
- Las Vegas Raiders release Henry Ruggs III after arrest in deadly crash November 3, 2021
- 1 Short of 100 For Lakers Big 4 (Lebron, Russ, Melo, AD) 🔥 November 3, 2021
- NHL Highlights | Sabres vs. Sharks – Nov. 2, 2021 November 3, 2021
- Atlanta Braves 2021 WORLD SERIES CHAMPAGNE CLUBHOUSE CELEBRATION | BRAVES 2021 WORLD SERIES CHAMPS! November 3, 2021
- Pelicans @ Suns | NBA on TNT Live Scoreboard November 3, 2021
- Bay Area woman survives bear attack while visiting Tahoe November 3, 2021
- Youngkin Celebrates After Projected Virginia Governor Win November 3, 2021
- HIGHLIGHTS | LeBron James (30 pts, 10 ast, 4 reb) vs Houston Rockets November 3, 2021
- HIGHLIGHTS | Russell Westbrook (27 pts, 9 reb, 7 ast) vs Houston Rockets November 3, 2021
- Braves win World Series title November 3, 2021
- Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets 11/3/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips November 3, 2021
- HIGHLIGHTS | Anthony Davis (27 pts, 9 reb, 3 blk) vs Houston Rockets November 3, 2021
- free food recipes in food network good network 👍🥺🙏 November 3, 2021
- Cameron Johnson with a TOUGH Reverse And-One Layup!🔥 November 3, 2021
- Jack Ciattarelli Addresses Supporters At His Campaign HQ November 3, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog