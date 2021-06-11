Oakland Black NFL Football Group Coliseum Stadium Proposal On July 20th City Council Agenda
On Thursday, June 11th, 2021, the Oakland City Council Rules Committee put the African-American Sports and Entertainment Group (AASEG,) Proposal to buy the City of Oakland’s share of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum and bring NFL Football back to Oakland (and another professional sports league, possibly the WNBA) on the July 20th, 2021 City Council Agenda.
The AASEG was assembled by Ray Bobbitt and includes famed sports agent Bill Duffy, Oakland developer Allan Dones, former Oakland City Administrator Robert Bobb and Oakland business consultant Shonda Scott. Mr. Bobbitt spearheaded the effort to Save The Raiders, when the Oakland Raiders were considering a relocation to Las Vegas that the NFL eventually approved on March 26th, 2017.
The overall proposal is for full development of the approximately 11 million square feet of developmental footprint that the group says can generate many thousands of jobs as well as hundreds of additional entrepreneurial opportunities that will have a significantly beneficial impact on the quality of life for the residents in the surrounding communities of the Coliseum Site. In addition, the AASEG reports it is currently in high level discussions with two professional sports leagues about becoming partners and tenants in the new development.
AASEG On Same Day Agenda As The Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Stadium Project
July 20th 2021 will go down as “Sports Stadium Day” in Oakland, as the Oakland Athletics Howard Terminal Term Sheet and related community benefits agreement is on the same agenda as the AASEG proposal.
Five Total Groups Vie For Oakland Coliseum
There are five total proposals to purchase the Coliseum site, including Oakland A’s Legend Dave Stewart. As to if all will be considered on that date is still an open question in a state of flux.
