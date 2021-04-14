Oakland Athletics Post-game From Phoenix by Richard Haick
ONN – Oakland Athletics Post-game From Phoenix by Richard Haick – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Oakland Athletics Post-game From Phoenix by Richard Haick
- Hora de cuentos: 5 en la cama
- Oakland Athletics at Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix by Richard Haick
- US Calls For Pause On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine | TODAY
- Paul Flores, Rubin Flores: Kristin Smart Case Suspects Arrested, Sheriffs To Announce Updates
- Bishop O’Dowd at San Leandro Football 4.1.21 | Jesse Madden vs Demetrius Freeney
- Justin Fields Is Smartest QB In 2021 NFL Draft With Insane Aptitude Test Score
- Oakland Jobs: Waste Management Hiring Oakland California Residents At WM.com
- City Of Oakland Launches New Poet Laureate Program
- Oakland Fire Department Announced Oakland City Council Approved Return Of Full Service April 13th
- Exploring The Bay Area: Lake Chabot Park, Oakland, California Vlog
- Turf Toy On YouTube Brings 3-Wheel Slingshot SL To Oakland California
- Gina Champion-Cain San Diego Businesswoman Gets 15 Years In Prison For $400 Million Ponzi Scheme
- Grand Lake Theater Oakland Staff Fundraiser Short Of $35K Goal At $30,283 As Of April 13 2021
- 2/24/21 OUSD School Board Meeting – Resolution for Reparations for Black Students
- Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong Press Conference On Weekend Violence 4/12/ 21
- Oakland City Council Unanimously Votes To Use $10 Million To Restore Vital Community Services
- Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce Good On Greens, Fish, Shrimp, And Pasta. Mark Zuckerberg, Thanks!
- Patriots WR Julian Edelman Retires After 11 Years. HOF Next? By: Vinny Lospinuso
- Rapper RIFF RAFF Partnering With NFT Platform Sweet For NFT Collection For Turquoise Tornado Album