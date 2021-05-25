Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval’s Las Vegas Tweet Pissed Off Fans, Signals Team Leaving Oakland

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foiKVnriXxM

For reasons best known only to himself, Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval elected to issue the tweet above from the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Stanley Cup Playoffs Game, at T-Mobile Arena. Now, under normal circumstances – where Mr. Kaval was just a fan, not the President of the Oakland A’s Baseball Organization, and not in the middle of what Oakland City Councilmember Dan Kalb calls “sensitive” negotiations with the City of Oakland regarding a ballpark at Howard Terminal – that social media exclamation of excitement would be just fine. But it’s far from it, and has damaged the team’s relationship with it’s own, mostly Oakland and San Francisco Bay Area East Bay, fans.

Take a look at some of the responses to his tweet on Twitter:

Dave Kaval. WTF? — Zennie Abraham CEO Zennie62Media, Inc. / Zennie62 (@ZennieAAbraham) May 25, 2021

Why are you showing us this? — Elmano Gonsalves (@Elmanogonsalves) May 25, 2021

He’s full of crap Elmano. It’s as clear as day. He’s now resorting to trolling Oakland fans. He never loved us. Nobody loves us but US. We all we got✊🏾💯 — Oakland or Nothing (@Oakland_1st) May 25, 2021

He’s 100% not even going to acknowledge this. This is intentional. The man isn’t stupid. — Thischarmingham (@Thischarminham) May 25, 2021

Been a die hard A’s fan since age 11. I’m now 44. This makes me ok with giving up my first love and just being a casual MLB fan once the A’s leave. Dave, thank you for this gift. I’m 100% done giving Fisher any more of my income. — Nayan Sheth (@nswilltravel) May 25, 2021

This absolutely sucks in every way my dude. Pull yourself together. — Thischarmingham (@Thischarminham) May 25, 2021

The subtext here is not subtle, not clever, and only serves to hurt the feelings of diehard A’s fans without moving a single Oakland City Council vote. Been on your side and have advocated for the Howard Terminal ballpark––this is just weak sauce, Dave. Don’t troll your own fans. — Mark Schneider (@MarkSchneid) May 25, 2021

Hi @DaveKaval. Lifelong A’s fan & season ticket holder current watching, you know, your current team. If you’re in Vegas or Portland or wherever, just stay there. Glad you’re enjoying Vegas though, really. — Two Strike Noise (@TwoStrikeNoise) May 25, 2021

Damn, @DaveKaval . “Howard Terminal or bust”, huh? Subtlety is not a virtue of yours, I see. Not sure how I’ve managed making it 2+ decades as an A’s fan the way ownership treats its fans. — Chris Mugler (@MugOcocoa) May 25, 2021

Im sorry but what Dave Kaval is doing is Mark Davis level of disrespect. Period. — Dr.Death|Ray (@26DrDeath) May 25, 2021

So, the question here is “Hey Dave, how’s the Howard Terminal talks with the City of Oakland going?”

Seems like he just told us.

Stay tuned.

