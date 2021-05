https://youtu.be/gxJG7mPtlNE

ONN – Oakland Adams Point Apartment Target Of Would Be Robber Caught-On-Camera Mother’s Day Evening – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

Oakland Adams Point Apartment Target Of Would Be Robber Caught-On-Camera Mother’s Day Evening

This was posted on NextDoor at 7 PM Mother’s Day Night:

Someone broke into our building, tried to enter an apartment, and took pictures of all the apartment locks and mailboxes. Tonight at 7:01 PM someone broke into our apartment building with a camera around their neck and proceeded to take photos of apartment doors and their locks, and even tried to enter an apartment. The tenant was home and yelled at the person to leave. This person is clearly doing reconnaissance to come back at a later time. Keep an eye out and stay safe! Person 1

Hair: Grown out mohawk, brown with highlights Bottom: Pants

Age: 25-35

Sex: Male

Race: White

Physical Build: Skinny

Other: Ear piercings. Carrying a camera with neck strap

This happened on Perkins between Belmont and Van Buren Avenue.

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

