Oakland 95th & International Affordable Housing Groundbreaking Ceremony Livestream

From the City of Oakland, the press release:

OAKLAND, CA – An extensive list of public-private partners are celebrating the groundbreaking of Oakland’s newest affordable housing development along the International Boulevard corridor, known as 95th & International. This groundbreaking will include partners from the City of Oakland, State of California, Acts Community Development Corporation, Related California, and La Clínica de la Raza, who will gather to commemorate the progress of this vital East Oakland development. This housing development is part of the “Better Neighborhoods, Same Neighbors” Initiative supported by the California Strategic Growth Council’s Transformative Climate Communities Program with funds from California Climate Investments – Cap-and-Trade Dollars at Work.

WHO:

Mayor Libby Schaaf, City of Oakland

Councilmember Treva Reid, District 7, City of Oakland

Lynn von Koch-Liebert, Executive Director, Strategic Growth Council

Bill Witte, Chairman & CEO, Related California

Alexa Jeffress, Director of Economic & Workforce Development, City of Oakland

Bishop Bob Jackson, Acts Full Gospel Church

Jane Garcia, CEO, La Clínica de la Raza

WHEN:

Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10:15am

WHERE:

94th & International (across the street from Acts Cyrene Apartments)

Contact Rachel Howard for TV van parking information

Additional Background

95th & International is a 55-unit, affordable, mixed-use, development with a community-serving health clinic on the ground floor operated by La Clínica de La Raza, Inc.

