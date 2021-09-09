North Korean Parade of Paramilitary Celebrates 73rd Founding of North Korea 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYuuUnFelYk



A parade of civilian and public security forces was grandly held at Kim Il Sung Square in the capital city Pyongyang to celebrate the 73rd founding anniversary of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

There was a peculiar march-in ceremony of the general military band.

Parachutists showed dropping skills, covering the night sky of joyful September with the DPRK flag.

The escort flying column flew in the sky of the square and the fighters in the fan rib formation shot off dazzling fireworks.

At zero hour on September 9 the respected Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, came out to the rostrum of the square amid the playing of the welcome music.

He waved his hand to the paraders and the participants in the celebrations raising stormy cheers, sending warm greetings to the entire people across the country celebrating the founding anniversary of the dignified state.

Children’s Union members presented fragrant bouquets to Kim Jong Un and senior officials of the Party, the government and the military.

The rostrum was taken by Choe Ryong Hae, Member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK and First Vice-President of the State Affairs Commission and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK; Jo Yong Won, Member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK and Secretary for Organizational Affairs of the Party Central Committee; Kim Tok Hun, Member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK and Premier of the Cabinet of the DPRK; and Pak Jong Chon, Member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK and Secretary of the Party Central Committee.

The rostrum was also taken by senior officials of the Party and the government, leading officials of the Cabinet, commissions, ministries and national agencies, and labour innovators and meritorious persons who have rendered distinguished serves to the strengthening and development of the DPRK.

Seen on the rostrum were leading officials of the armed forces organs.

Invited to the rostrum were senior officials who have long worked at the Party and government organs.

The reserved seats were taken by the participants in the celebrations.

A solemn ceremony of hoisting the national flag was held amid the infinite joy of the people celebrating the 73-year-long history of the DPRK significantly.

21-gun salute was fired amid the playing of the song “The Glorious Motherland”.

Ri Il Hwan, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK and Secretary of the Party Central Committee, made a speech.

He said the grand parade of celebrating the 73rd founding anniversary of the glorious DPRK is the noblest tribute paid by the sons and daughters of the DPRK to their beloved motherland and a grand march of the victors who bravely overcame all the challenges and difficulties and created a history of the great country with their efforts.

Representing the unanimous best wishes of the entire people across the country, he paid the noblest respects to the great leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il who won back the dignity and honour of the country and people and exalted them all their lives. He also sent the greatest honour and warmest greetings to the respected Kim Jong Un, a symbol of all victories of the state and representative of the great dignity.

He said the Party and the state did not step back even an inch on the road of Juche, the road of socialism, driving more firmly the pillar of self-reliance and self-defence despite the unheard-of trials and difficulties. He stressed that the DPRK is demonstrating its might as a fortress of independence of realizing the dream and ideal of the people and it is a priceless victory achieved in the course of the indomitable struggle to defend the country of the people.

He ardently called upon all to infinitely glorify socialism of Korean style defended and developed with their precious struggle under the leadership of the respected Kim Jong Un and wage a vigorous struggle for the everlasting prosperity of the DPRK in firm unity under the banner of our state-first principle.

Then, there was a preliminary review of the parade.

Kang Sun Nam, Commander of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, made a report to Jo Yong Won, Member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK and Secretary for Organizational Affairs of the Party Central Committee, that the parading units have been lined up for the preliminary review of the parade.

Jo Yong Won reviewed the parading units.

He courteously reported to General Secretary Kim Jong Un that the parade of civilian and public security forces for celebrating the 73rd founding anniversary of the DPRK was ready.

(letter limit reached ) Voice of Korea

