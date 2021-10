https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZQOwl0H__8



Norma Geli Tells Everything You Need to Know About Visiting Las Vegas

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting Las Vegas! Get your notepads out.

So many people come out to Las Vegas excited as ever, as you should be, and I want to tell you all about everything people don’t talk about. I want you to not have any questions or any doubts about how Las Vegas works. Some of this stuff may be uniform with visiting other cities, but instead of just assuming, I’m here to set the record straight. I’m going to give you all the information about how to get from the airport to your hotel, how to check in and what you need to know, a bit about getting around Las Vegas, and I’m even answering some of your own questions you guys had for me. I really hope this eliminates all your questions, be fully ready financially, and you can just concentrate on having fun in Las Vegas. Thank you for watching.

McCarran Airport Terminal 1

Las Vegas Welcome Sign

Le Macaron at the Venetian

Resorts World, Conrad Hotel

The Park at Park MGM

Tom’s Urban at NYNY

BEST SPORTSBOOKS in Las Vegas

Must Try FOOD TRUCKS in Las Vegas

This Only Happens ONCE A YEAR in LAS VEGAS | Life is Beautiful Festival | Is it Worth Going?

norma.geli

https://ift.tt/3vIebfU

https://ift.tt/3vLe2bS

PO Box 621673

Las Vegas, NV 89162-1673

