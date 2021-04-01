https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGAv1rbWrzQ



Nikki Fortunato Bas Running For Mayor Of Oakland, Would Become First Filipino Female Mayor

Oakland City Council President and District Two Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas is planning to run for Mayor of Oakland. This news was passed to Zennie62Media by a number reliable of sources. They also provided me with a

statement that I am told she made to them. Here it is:

I have elected to run for Mayor of Oakland in the 2022 Oakland Mayoral Election. Right now, the only official candidate for the race is Derrick Soo. My heart has been heavy with the pain of my Asian community. I think, given the gravity of the horrible events that have plagued the Asian Community, that I enter the race as well. Oakland needs a champion to guide it’s recovery from The Pandemic and toward goals of a just recovery, housing for all and a reimagined safety system. To that end, I have worked to establish a fair and balanced business tax system, pushed for equity in vaccination delivery, helped businesses recover from economic damage, and worked to shift police funding to MACRO (Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland), and to help realize a more effective and non-violent way of addressing those with mental health problems. I have been committed to ensuring the City’s community engagement process is meaningful and transparent so that your voices are heard and valued. For those reasons, and many more, I am announcing my run for Mayor of Oakland. I will provide more details in the coming months.

I believe Oakland City Council President Bas would be an effective Mayor of Oakland if she were to run for the job. I have found her to be a good mixture of compassionate and yet tough leader. I wondered how well she could put together a coalition of her colleagues, but then she turned around and got herself elected Oakland City Council President.

So, here comes Nikki Fortunato Bas, and that’s one big Lirpa Sloof.

