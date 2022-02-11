NFL Honors By Invisalign Says “We’re Back” With Live Show, Keegan-Michael Key
Keegan-Michael Key Returns as Host of the Annual Awards Show
The Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles to be House Orchestra
The 11th Annual NFL HONORS presented by Invisalign, an Align Technology brand, is the annualtwo-hour primetime awards special that recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season and will air nationally at 9 PM ET/PT on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network on Thursday, Feb. 10.
KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY, Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer, will return to the stage as host. Key previously hosted the 2017 awards show preceding Super Bowl LI in Houston.
THE INNER CITY YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF LOS ANGELES, the largest majority Black orchestra in America, will serve as house orchestra, marking the first time the show has featured a full orchestra. Founded in 2009, ICYOLA is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that transforms the lives and minds of young people in Inner City Los Angeles through high quality music education.
Award presenters will include current NFL players CALAIS CAMPBELL, J.J. WATT and RUSSELL WILSON; Legends PEYTON MANNING, BRUCE SMITH, KURT WARNER and STEVE YOUNG;and celebrities KELLY CLARKSON, TARAJI P. HENSON, JIMMY KIMMEL & COUSIN SAL IACONO, KATY PERRY, ISSA RAE, MARK WAHLBERG AND REBEL WILSON.
NFL Honors debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of such awards as THE ASSOCIATED PRESS‘ annual accolades, the prestigious WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE and the newest PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS DELIVERED WITH UBER EATS the week leading up to the Super Bowl.
The list of awards announced at NFL Honors presented by Invisalign is provided below:
|AP Most Valuable Player delivered by Pizza Hut
|AP Coach of the Year presented by Invisalign
|AP Comeback Player of the Year presented by Bose
|AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
|AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by Castrol EDGE
|AP Offensive Rookie of the Year presented by NFL ALL DAY
|AP Defensive Rookie of the Year presented by Old Spice
|Bridgestone Best Moment of the Year
|Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
|NFL Inspire Change Tribute
|Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 delivered with Uber Eats
|FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
|Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
|Bud Light Celly of the Year
|Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year
|NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan
|DraftKings Daily Fantasy Player of the Year
|Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
|Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
|AP Assistant Coach of the Year
On Thursday, Feb. 10, NFL Honors Red Carpet Show presented by Invisalign airs at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network leading up to NFL Honors.
NFL Honors is an NFL Network production in association with Rock Garden Media. For more information about NFL Honors presented by Invisalign, fans may visit http://www.nfl.com/honors and follow the #NFLHonors conversation on Twitter.