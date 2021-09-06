NFL Films America’s Game Show On Tom Brady-Led Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 Super Bowl Season On NFL Network

NFL Media issued a press release that might be yet another spark to fire-up an already motivated Jameis Winston as the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.

The night before the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off, NFL Network celebrates the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a pair of documentary features.

On Wednesday, September 8, America’s Game: 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers premieres at 8:00 PM ET, followed by No Risk It, No Biscuit: Bruce Arians and the 2020 Buccaneers at 9:00 PM ET.

America’s Game: 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At 8:00 PM ET, America’s Game: 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers premieres, featuring in-depth interviews with linebacker Devin White, wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette telling the story of the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Narrated by professional wrestler and actor John Cena, America’s Game delves deep into the Buccaneers’ second Super Bowl title in franchise history. In the hour-long show, White, Evans and Fournette recount the season in their own words.

Among the topics discussed in America’s Game: 2020 Buccaneers:

This year’s edition of America’s Game is the 55th episode of the long-running special which celebrates the Super Bowl champions.

Provided below are select quotes from America’s Game: 2020 Buccaneers:

– “They were saying I was a locker room cancer. It was my first time ever getting cut. I’ve always been that guy in football – No. 1 player coming out of high school, No. 1 in college – so it was a different feeling.” – Leonard Fournette on being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars

– “I produce. They’re not going to listen to a second-year guy that’s not benefiting the team.” – Devin White on emerging as a team leader

– “We were a really talented roster. I felt that we were the most talented roster in the NFL. We just weren’t doing the little things that other teams had been doing that have been together for multiple years.” – Mike Evans on the Buccaneers’ struggles against playoff-caliber teams

– “We just played supposedly the best team in the NFL – the reigning Super Bowl champs – and that was the best shot they gave us? They let us come all the way back and almost win? I feel like we’re the best team in the NFL.” – Devin White on the 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12

– “I still wasn’t playing. Coach [Bruce Arians] just told me he felt I needed to get my mind right. He felt like mentally I wasn’t there and truthfully, I really wasn’t.” – Leonard Fournette on not playing in the middle part of the season

– “That play they say [Aaron Rodgers] should have ran, I’m standing right there at the endzone. You think Aaron Rodgers can beat me to the endzone? No sir.” – Devin White on the 3rd down play in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers

– “The whole week and the whole day leading up to the game, everybody knew we were going to win.” – Mike Evans on Super Bowl LV

– “For a guy of his caliber to think that Leonard Fournette – a guy from New Orleans’ Seventh Ward coming from nothing – could help this organization be champions that means a lot. It’s like Superman telling you to come join my team and come be a hero with me.” – Leonard Fournette on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

No Risk It, No Biscuit: Bruce Arians and the 2020 Buccaneers

At 9:00 PM ET, No Risk It, No Biscuit: Bruce Arians and the 2020 Buccaneers premieres on NFL Network, providing a detailed and close-up look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ second Super Bowl title in franchise history from the coaches’ perspective.

Narrated by Hall of Fame tennis player and social justice and gender equality advocate Billie Jean King, the hour-long show features interviews with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, general manager Jason Licht and the following Buccaneers coaches:

Among the topics discussed in No Risk It, No Biscuit:

Bruce Arians’ philosophy of “No Risk It, No Biscuit” and how it applies to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ style of play



philosophy of “No Risk It, No Biscuit” and how it applies to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ style of play Bruce Arians’ coaching connections which stretch back to his time at Temple University

coaching connections which stretch back to his time at Temple University The signing of quarterback Tom Brady and incorporating him into the Buccaneers’ offensive system

and incorporating him into the Buccaneers’ offensive system Key adjustments made after regular season losses to the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs which resulted in wins over both teams in the postseason

Provided below are select quotes from No Risk It, No Biscuit:

– “It’s been a long journey. I never thought I would be coaching again and then to do it in our second year is really special. I can’t say enough about the staff and the job they’ve done.” – Bruce Arians on winning Super Bowl LV

– “No risk it, no biscuit – that’s his personality. It’s going to be all or nothing.” – Rick Christophel on Bruce Arians

– “He’s had that philosophy back in the day when the league wasn’t playing like that. I remember getting with him in 2008 in Pittsburgh and he was the same way: score, score.” – Byron Leftwich on Bruce Arians’ high-powered offensive philosophy

– “What stands out about him is his loyalty in both directions: people to him, and also him to coaches and players.” – Clyde Christensen on Bruce Arians

– “BA is who he is. He’s always been this way. This is not an initiative that he’s following, it’s not him checking boxes – these are people that he knows. It’s so refreshing to have a coach who can look past what you look like on the outside and just understand your potential.” – Lori Locust on Bruce Arians’ coaching staff

– “That was the first game where I can see him getting more comfortable. I could see him communicating differently with the players which means he knows it now, and now he’s putting his spin on it.” – Byron Leftwich on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers

– “We got punched in the mouth early. I think we had four bad plays in the first quarter.” – Todd Bowles on the Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

– “We took an attitude of we’re going to attack. We’re going to attack from here until the season is over, and we’re going to push the ball down the field and we’re going to attack.” – Bruce Arians on the final four games of the regular season

– “I thought Todd [Bowles] had a masterplan. If Patrick [Mahomes] wants to run around, let him run around but he’s not going to beat us running around.” – Bruce Arians on Super Bowl LV

ABOUT NFL MEDIA

NFL Media is comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL RedZone.

Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, fans turn to NFL Network to receive information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news. Launched in 2003, NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round inside access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps.

For fans on the go, all NFL Network programming can be streamed live through the NFL app and NFL Network app on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku and Xbox One). Access is available for NFL Network subscribers of participating TV providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.

